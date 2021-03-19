Categories
Energy Entertainment

FERC has permitted OSU to develop the Wave Energy Testing Facility

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved the development of a wave energy testing facility by Oregon State University through a license that it issued. This move has ended a bureaucratic challenge that the institute has been battling for close to a decade now.

PacWave South is the first large-scale site linked to the grid in the United States that has acquired a FERC license for such a project. Additionally, the program will be the first marine renewable energy research facility in state waters off the Pacific Coast. The facility, which is approximately seven miles from the southwest of Newport, Oregon, will be an opportunity for wave energy engineers to test a variety of technologies to generate electricity from energy waves and to transfer it to the local electrical grid.

The head of OSU, President F. King Alexander stated that this is a milestone for Oregon state that will allow it to present wave energy development to the country and put Oregon State University on the clean energy map. He added that they are happy to dive into the PacWave South project.

The license has activated the dormant minds and garnered local, state, federal and community support for the project since it would be benefiting all these stakeholders in the quest to discard convoluted electricity generation technology for affordable clean energy systems. FERC has demanded the involved entities submit the project’s environmental and technical plans before they can authorize the construction activities. The documents are in their final procession, with the OSU project engineers anticipating obtaining approval later on this year. Schedules indicate that construction might start later this year before the facility is declared operational in the next two years.

The chief scientist for the PacWave project, Burke Hales, stated that they understand there is more to be done to actualize the project. He explained that the completion of the project would reveal another dimension of the renewable energy industry that people have always neglected. The license becomes the first of a kind that the United States has prepared. Experts confirmed that wave energy could generate clean and affordable energy to resolve the growing energy demand. Statistics indicate that the marine energy market will clock $700 billion in the next three decades, with a tenth of the energy demands being met by ocean energy.

Oregon State started exploring this technology to ensure that they can offer an alternative energy source if the industry decided to go the clean energy pathway. This state has been expecting the approval of the project with environmental reviews to accelerate the exploit. The project manager, Justin Klure, explained that the project’s success would open the state for future partnerships seeking to develop similar facilities in other regions.

Categories
Space

NASA Sets Course to the Trojan Asteroids with the Lucy Mission

Humans’ inquisitive behavior caused the need to learn more about their celestial friend; hence, hundreds of ventures on Mars started around 1960. The ventures aimed at obtaining information on space probes in short bursts as part of the competition. Many astronauts have been exploring the planet’s atmosphere for many years. Since the first successful flyby of Mars in 1965, four space organizations have joined the city: the ex-Soviet space program, NASA, the Indian Space Research Organization, and the European Space Agency.

The earliest attempts to reach Mars emerged at the dawn of space exploration. It is noteworthy that three years after the original satellite, Sputnik, was launched in 1957, the Soviet Union’s space agency sought to extend its activities to Mars. Throughout the 1960s, the Soviet Union, formally known as the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, made numerous attempts to explore Mars. NASA was followed in the coming years by the Mariner 3 spaceship.

Nevertheless, NASA has experienced diverse innovation, and the collapse of the Soviet Union necessitated NASA’s growth. Recently, NASA launched the Lucy mission as part of the organization’s desire for deeper space exploration. The Lucy project is a NASA rover that will deploy in October 2021 to uncover the Trojans, an asteroid group close to Jupiter. 

These ancient meteorites provide vital information about the formation of the solar system and, perhaps, the source of human existence. Together with the Psyche flight, Lucy was authorized in January 2017 as a component of NASA’s Exploration program, which funds centered and comparatively affordable planetary projects with construction costs estimated at $450 million.

The program was formally assigned a timeline and a series of eight asteroid objectives a year after it was approved. Lucy is given the name after a famous female Australopithecus afarensis fossil discovered in Ethiopia, who, as an ancestor of primates, helped shed light on the genus’ evolution. It is anticipated that the spaceship Lucy will shed light on the origins of the universe. The Trojan meteorites are the rover’s primary research targets.

Such artifacts are believed to be fragments of the primordial layer that created the sun and planetary systems, trapped by Jupiter’s gravity at a certain point towards creating the universe. Lucy will be the initial expedition to visit the Trojans named after prominent characters during Greek mythology’s Trojan Battle. By 2025, upon being deployed from Earth, the spaceship will make a quick rocket launch of the main belt comet. 52246 Donaldjohanson is the tiny celestial body’s title following the paleontologist who found the fossil, Lucy. The flyby, which will occur between Mars and Jupiter, will mainly act as a measure for the satellite’s equipment, as per the reports issued by the Southwest Research Institute.

Categories
Space

SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink satellites to orbit, expands international coverage

SpaceX launched sixty more Starlink satellites aboard the Falcon 9 launch vehicle on March 11. The launch increased the company’s constellation to one thousand and two hundred satellites, meant to expand its internet coverage across the US, Canada, parts of the UK, Germany, and New Zealand.

The Falcon 9, the two-stage orbital launch vehicle developed by SpaceX in the United States, took off at around 3:13 EAT from the firm’s Space Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, carrying the Starlink satellites. The upper stage launched the sixty satellites to orbit approximately sixty-five minutes after leaving the takeoff.

After deploying the satellites, the rocket’s reusable upper stage descended towards the earth’s surface, landing on the company’s drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean, about six hundred kilometers downrange. The landing happened eight and a half minutes after liftoff, making this Falcon 9’s sixth flight.

Falcon 9 has deployed payloads to space on several missions, including the Demo-2 commercial crew test flight in May 2020 and the Transporter-1 rideshare mission, launched at the beginning of 2021. In 2021, SpaceX has planned a series of Starlink launches, all of which will be carried by the Falcon 9.

The space company, founded by billionaire Elon Musk, has also launched two more missions besides the Starlink project this year. The Transporter 1 mission, which carries small satellites from different companies through the SmallSat Rideshare Program, was launched aboard Falcon 9.

Besides, the Falcon 9lalso lifted the Turksat 5A geostationary communications satellite to orbit. The communications mission operated by Turkish satellite company, Turksat, took off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on January 7, this year. The satellites will cover Turkey, Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

SpaceX is expanding Starlink’s coverage, and its beta test for broadband internet service provided by the satellites in progress. The beta test was initially restricted to the northern region of the United States. The company has since expanded the test to southern Canada and select areas in the United Kingdom.

The additional Starlink satellites will enable SpaceX to provide a satellite internet connection to the UK, including Scotland, Wales, and England. The western parts of Germany will also enjoy the services and the South Island area of New Zealand. SpaceX revealed that the services should be up in the next few weeks.

The beta tests have indicated that the internet speeds range between 50 and 150 megabits per second, sometimes going above 300 megabits per second. The only downside is the occasional downtime. SpaceX says despite the occasional outages, the service is ‘better than nothing.’

Categories
Energy

Xpeng, a Chinese electric vehicle producer, expects ‘significant momentum’ in March

Xpeng (XPEV), a China-based EV-maker, sees little in its market to guarantee the stock’s current 35% sales. Brian Gu, who serves as the Xpeng President and Vice Chairman, told Yahoo Finance that they see great traction in March, adding in deliveries continues the momentum. They also added to say that the momentum continues in deliveries Xpeng said on Monday that revenue increased by 345.5 percent year-over-year to RMB 2,851.4 million.

The total number of deliveries rose by 302.9 percent to 12,964 units. As vehicle margins increased, Xpeng posted an RMB 787.4 million loss, down from RMB 1,097.1 million the previous year. In pre-market trading, shares dropped 3%. Xpeng is one of several companies in China’s burgeoning EV sector to have its stock price fall this year amid a wider sell-off in tech stocks. Nio, as well as Li Auto, has lost 21% and 22% of their value this year, respectively. Tesla’s stock has dropped by 16%.

When asked if sell-offs shocked him, Gu stated, “Well, I think it’s very important.” “I believe it’s related to the overall market, which is impacting high-growth as well as high-value stocks across the board.”

According to the company’s prediction, the market will remain high in the near future. Xpeng expects 12,500 vehicles to be shipped in the first quarter, up 450 percent year over year. Revenues are forecast to grow 533 percent from the previous year. The company didn’t offer earnings figures for the year, but it’s expected to lose money again as it ramps up production, invests in R&D, and prepares to open a new production facility in 2022.

The EV manufacturer, which according to JPMorgan analysts, could capture 8% of China’s electric vehicle market by 2025, has two versions in the Chinese market. They’ve made a name for themselves in an increasingly competitive market thanks to their cutting-edge infotainment systems and self-driving technology.

Xpeng’s third iteration, aimed at smaller sedans like the Toyota Camry, is set to debut in the second quarter. Hands-free lane switching as well as navigated speed control is among the features of Xpeng’s XPilot 3.0 autonomous driving technology, which was recently announced. Xpeng or Xiaopeng Motors, often known as XMotors.ai in China, is a maker of electric vehicles. The business is based in Guangzhou, China, and has offices in Mountain View, California, in the United States. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Categories
Space

China and Russia have signed an agreement on the international lunar research station

On Tuesday, the heads of China’s and Russia’s space agencies penned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the creation of a joint international lunar research station. Via a conference call on March 9, Zhang Kejian, who serves as the head in charge of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), as well as Dmitry Rogozin, who is the General Director of Roscosmos, ratified the agreement.

The International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) is an interdisciplinary as well as multi-objective scientific exploratory base established on the lunar surface or even in the lunar orbit which can engage in activities such as discovery and exploration, lunar-centered observation, fundamental scientific experiment, and technological verification, as well as a long-term autonomous activity.

The project will be “available to all eligible countries and foreign partners,” according to CNSA and Roscosmos’ statements. Though not mentioned specifically, it is assumed that the ILRS will be built at lunar south pole. Both parties will use their combined expertise in space science, research as well as development, and the usage of the space equipment and technology to create a clear roadmap for the creation of the international lunar scientific research station, according to the press releases.

Following the robotic process of the mission, Roscosmos sees the possibility of human habitation on the moon. As SpaceNews announced in February, the signing of the agreement was scheduled. “This Memorandum of Understanding suits the broader pattern of Russia edging closer to China,” Bleddyn Bowen, an international affairs lecturer at the University of Leicester situated in the United Kingdom, informed SpaceNews in February.

Russia and China previously agreed to collaborate on the Chang’e-7 as well as Luna 27 missions, as well as establish a joint data facility for lunar as well as deep space investigation.  The European Space Agency is also active in negotiations, having recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the NASA agency on the Gateway.

“At ESA, we are closely watching the Chinese lunar exploration ambitions to see where our separate programmatic interests could intersect, mainly the CE-6, -7, as well as -8 missions, but also for the ILRS initiative,” Karl Bergquist, who is the ESA’s international relations administrator, informed SpaceNews last year.

Following the acceptance of the first series of missions in the 2000s, the ILRS idea evolved into an extended phase of Chinese lunar exploration. China has deployed two lunar orbiters, two landers as well as rover missions, and a Chang’e-5 lunar sample return flight in late 2020.

Categories
Energy

To encourage electric vehicles, the United States requires ‘make-ready’ infrastructure

At the globe’s largest energy event on Thursday, the company, as well as government officials, encouraged utilities to invest in the so-called “make-ready” infrastructure to encourage electric vehicle usage, which involves wiring parking spaces to allow vehicle charging. They stated at the IHS Markit’s CERAWeek online conference that the availability of electric vehicles would be critical in the transformation away from fossil-fuel usage in transportation. Even though electricity is the quickest-growing energy source in the transport industry, subject to US government projections, it will only power a small portion of the sector by 2050.

According to Pasquale Romano, CEO of ChargePoint, which is an electric vehicle infrastructure firm, if the industry develops properly, it will increase power grid efficiency, which will attract more customers. “A few of the drivers of increasing consumer adoption of the electric vehicles is likely to be that all of these distributed resources will actually add value back to the grid – be able to harness it and deliver it back to the consumer in a significant way,” said Badar Khan, who serves as the president of utilities firm National Grid US.

According to Gil Quiniones, Chief executive officer of the New York Power Authority, “speeding up for the industry would also rely on the sustainability of electric vehicles themselves,” as well as “work is needed to be done there.” “As the price points drop and the charging infrastructure improves, the whole system improves, and usage increases across the board,” he added.

The global auto sector is fast transitioning away from internal combustion engines (ICEs) and toward battery electric vehicles (EVs). This transition is critical for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and avoiding the worst effects of climate change, and it provides a significant opportunity for the car manufacturing industry in the United States.

However, public as well as private market investment in electric vehicles in the United States continues to lag behind that of other nations, especially China, endangering both the country’s ability to meet climate goals and the domestic auto industry’s long-term competitiveness, which has long been a center of excellent quality, unionized jobs that sustain a strong middle class.

To help good domestic employment and reduce pollution in the long run, federal lawmakers must invest in Electric cars as well as charging infrastructure now. Federal policies will help solve the climate crisis, benefit the American workers, and maintain national prosperity in key areas like economic development, decarbonization, as well as technological advancement if done correctly.

Categories
Energy Politics

Recent Power Outages in Texas point to the need for improvement in the renewable Energy Sector

Towards the end of February, Texas was caught between a power outage hiccup that saw households go without electricity and heat for days. Texas electricity grid relies largely on natural gas and onshore wind. When an ice-storm struck, depositing chunks of ice on the turbines, the US state was thrown in a pool of cold and darkness. Critics have blamed renewable energy for Texas’ woes. Politicians inclined to fossil fuels dismissed renewable energy claiming that just like solar energy, wind energy requires planning for days when the wind is unreliable. They argued that wind energy is not a reliable source of electricity, especially in extreme weather, and states should not phase out fossil fuels completely before laying a good network of renewable energy.

However, reports by Texas Utility officials state otherwise. “The dangerous situations in Texas and Oklahoma underscore the urgency of the climate crisis and the need to make transformational investments in our country’s infrastructure, including the electricity grid,” said Lori Lodes, director of Climate Power, a policy powerhouse. In the future, federal governments might need to feature natural gas sources alongside wind, solar and nuclear energy. Experts have said the electricity supply might face similar predicaments if natural gas is phased out entirely. For example, in California, power outages last summer were attributed to the state’s hastened gas plants phase-out.

According to Wood Mackenzie, an energy research company, the Texas menace was attributed to the gas plants’ underperformance. “The crisis in Texas was not caused by the state’s renewable energy industry. The largest loss of generation came from gas-fired power plants, with the drop-off from wind farms a long way behind,” said Wood Mackenzie’s Ed Crooks. Wind power met its expected targets during the winter storm. According to officials, the power outages were prevalent in natural gas, coal, and nuclear sources-reliant regions. The three sources account for two-thirds of the total electricity generated during winter in Texas. According to the American Gas Association (AGA), states should re-evaluate how their electricity grids sustain them during cold days of the year and identify areas that need improvement.

“Coming days, weeks, and months should include how we utilize and value the role the system plays in the coldest days of the year and accounting for disruption and events of severe weather,” said AGA’s managing director of energy markets, analysis, and standards, Richard Meyer. The generation and transmission of renewable energy need to be reconsidered. “Distributed resources including storage and demand response will also have to play a greater role. Texas renewable capacity would need to increase more than 10-fold to provide the same amount of energy produced by the fossil fuel fleet on Monday, even at reduced levels,” said an analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

Michael Webber, an energy resources professor at the University of Texas, Austin, in a commentary, said states have to rethink the design of residential and commercial designs to accommodate both warm and extremely cold weather. “States that model their structures and facilities for hot weather will need to prepare for more severe cold spells, while cold-weather states may anticipate more heat waves.” As the current climatic conditions in Texas demonstrate, there is no time to waste in being more weather-ready,” Webber stated.

Categories
Energy

Details of the electric vehicle legislation that saw Jackie Toledo and Andrew Learned stand side by side during its unveiling

Jackie Toledo and Andrew Learned, Tampa Rep. and Brandon Rep., respectively, graced the unveiling of electric vehicles’ bipartisan legislation. The pair has been sponsoring HB 819 and HB 817 together with Rep. Rene Plasencia. The bill’s versions are also in the Senate courtesy of Jeff Brandes, the Senator of Pinellas County. Its focus is to see Florida register a massive expansion in the electric vehicle infrastructure. According to Toledo, the legislation would encourage municipalities and local governments in electric vehicle infrastructure’s adoption and investment.

It includes an initiative that would offer local authorities a grant for the development of electric vehicle infrastructure. During the application of a matching program, the funding needs should be into consideration. It should have a 30% match, 60% match, and 20 % match for technical assistance, level 2 charging stations, and direct current fast-charging stations, respectively. Toledo thinks that it would mean a lot to Florida residents to travel from one point to another without having to worry that the charge will die during the journey.

Regarding how fund to raise the necessary amount of money, the proposal also has a recommendation. Some of the revenue from the registration of electric vehicles should go towards installing more electric vehicle charging stations. According to Learned, what people should be doing is getting ready for electric vehicles because it will be the only option sooner or later. He added that taking such a move would see the installation of the development of charging stations all over the state commence and the adoption of the green technology happen soon. He also sees it as a long-term development since when electric vehicles stop being the future and become the present, Florida will already have the necessary transport infrastructure.

The proposal also proposes a few responsibilities to the Florida Department of Transport. For instance, it would have to review research on upcoming technology and policies in the electric vehicle standards and infrastructure. Upon the review, the FDOT should then go-ahead to publish the best ones. Learned feels like the electric car sector’s current situation is more of the story of the egg and the chicken.  For one, anyone who wants to invest heavily in the infrastructure is discouraged by the small number of cars. On the other hand, people who want to buy electric cars would increase the vehicle to a number that will encourage the investors to be discouraged by the few charging stations. However, he believes that HB 819 and HB 817 would end this unhealthy situation.

Categories
Space

Space Force views itself as a startup seeking to get a new product off the ground

The United States Space Force‘s senior enlisted leader contrasted the service to the startup, which is striving to be “little more bit daring” than the existing military divisions.  Chief Master Sergeant Roger Towberman, talking at the online Air Force Association’s Aerospace Warfare Symposium on February 25, contrasted the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force to the “blue chip” companies and “awesome agencies,” while the Space Force is much more analogous to an unorthodox startup.

Towberman stated that all armed services share fundamental values as well as a “hunger to succeed.” He went on to say, “We want the stuff that everybody wants.” However, as a brand-new division, the Space Force is attempting to strike a balance between tradition and a willingness to evolve while doing things very differently. “People would take a little bit of risk,” he said, similar to a fresh startup business.

The Space Force’s primary tasks include acquiring and launching satellites, as well as preparing personnel to operate and defend these satellites. The Space Force needs to recruit people with digital capabilities and a technological mentality regardless of what it does. Towberman clarified that this necessitates a special approach to recruitment and hiring. “If they’ve not checked those boxes, we would like to find the person who can understand and is enthusiastic about serving,” he added. “We will identify diamonds in the rough this way. This is a term that excites me.”

Towberman warned, however, that becoming a new service does not imply leaving tradition entirely. In that context, he supported the Space Force’s decision to follow much of the Air Force’s levels for officers as well as enlisted personnel, which was revealed on January 29. “The more conventional rank system is the way to go,” he stated, citing input from soldiers, “but we’d like to be brave about how we use them.”

The debate about levels has been mischaracterized, according to General David Thompson, the Space Force’s vice chief in charge of space operations. At the AFA conference, Thompson claimed that the notion that ranks do have a “deep influence on culture” was “way overstated and not reflected in research.” “People are attracted to their service first. “A marine does not say they were a corporal or a captain; they simply say they were served as a marine,” he continued. “We communicate with our tasks and the work we do, and this involves all ranks.”

Categories
Energy

Xos to trade publicly on Nasdaq via the NextGen Acquisition Corporation merge

If you are keen on the market trends, you have concluded that electric vehicles are currently popular and in high demand. And unlike companies often merge to develop or sell the products. In the recent report, the Xos and NextGen Acquisition Corporation are forming a partnership. The former is a leading commercial electric vehicle equipment manufacturer in the $100 billion medium, while the latter is a heavy-duty retail electric vehicle market.

In a recent announcement, Xos and Nasdaq: NGAC announced their plan to work together. The dual has entered into a definitive business combination agreement whose. The primary role is to make Xos a publicly listed company. Via the Twitter account, the CEO, Dakota Semier, stated his excitement in the new venture. He went ahead to give a short history about how Xos came to be and the mission of Xos. The central role of the company’s creation was to decarbonize the transport industry through the design, innovation, and development of commercial vehicles.

Dakota talked about their association with different fleet operators when it comes o bringing their products to the market. He also stated the challenges that the company has faced since its birth in 2016. For information on the partnership, Dakota expressed how Xos takes this step as a milestone to help the company expand both the vehicle and battery manufacturing capability.

NextGen, George Mattson, talked about the environment and climate changes and how electric vehicles will help create a zero-emission country. He spoke about how the company went through over a hundred potential merger opportunities and power evaluation before settling for electric cars.

The two companies have a Pro-forma market capital that runs up to $2 billion. Xos vehicles have been in the market since 2019, whose customer base includes Loomis, UPS, Wiggins, and Lonestar. These customers order over 6000 units which include both contraction and optional orders. Experts expect Xos to deliver the total cost of ownership through the powertrain systems and purpose-built battery. Also, there is the integrated control vehicle software and OEM powertrain architect that is in the X-platform.

Xos also has a stable multi-year manufacturing partnership with Metalsa, the number one Tier 1 supplier and strategic investor. The main reason for this partnership is to build chassis components and frame rails. All the top officials from the two prominent companies will unite and create a new board of directors. Reliable sources claim that the transaction is likely to take place in the second quarter of the year. The combined companies will be listed on The Nasdaq Stock market with the symbol ”XOS.” This partnership is grand, and many are hoping to see its result. And how the end product will be for the two companies and the customers.