US Heavy Construction Equipment Market Trends with Topmost CAGR value 18.1% during 2019-2027 | Business Market Insights

The US heavy construction equipment market was valued at US$ 38,382.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 52,477.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. According to The Business Market Insights US Heavy Construction Equipment Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR.

Heavy construction machinery are highly versatile machines predominantly used in various applications such as highway/road construction, power generation, quarry & excavation, residential and nonresidential buildings construction, special underground engineering projects, material handling, and irrigation. Skidders, excavators, wheel loaders, off-highway trucks, dozers, compactors, forwarders, backhoe loaders, motor graders, and many other machines help in saving time and human efforts while transporting and lifting heavy loads, compacting the road surface, and other functions.

Some of the companies competing in the US Heavy Construction Equipment Market are –

JC Bamford Excavators Ltd

AB Volvo

Caterpillar

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd

Doosan Corporation

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr

