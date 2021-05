South East Asia Third Party logistics Market Forecast 2027 Revenue and Growth Factors Details for Business Development with Major Companies and CAGR Value 5.5%| Business Market Insights

South East Asia Third Party Logistics market is expected to grow from US$ 36.4 Bn in 2017 to US$ 55.7 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2018 and 2025. The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “South East Asia Third Party logistics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South East Asia Third Party logistics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Third-party logistics market is experiencing a high growth throughout the globe, driven by growth in manufacturing, automotive, e-commerce, and other industries. As these industries require proper transportation, warehouse, packaging & labeling, inventory management, freight forwarding, and many more services to ensure on-time delivery of goods and services. Therefore, the scope for third-party logistics service providers is gaining a high momentum among diversified industries to help the companies in achieving their predetermined goal.

Major key players covered in this report:

H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG (DHL)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Sankyu Inc.

Saudi Logistics

United Warehouse Company Ltd.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Warehousing Projects and Logistics Company (WPL)

The research on the South East Asia Third Party logistics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South East Asia Third Party logistics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South East Asia Third Party logistics market.

