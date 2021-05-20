South America Rail Greases Market Report Analysis & Trends during 2019-2027| Business Market Insights

Grease is a solid or semi-solid lubricating oil. It is usually comprised of mineral oil and thickeners such as calcium-based soap and lithium-based soaps. Greases may also contain additional lubricating particles, such as molybdenum disulfide, graphite, or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). Different types of greases combine the lubricating properties of oils with added stickiness, which allows the lubricant to adhere to the surfaces better. Grease possesses characteristic features such as high initial viscosity, which make it frictional.

South America Rail Greases Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. The Rail Greases market in SAM is expected to reach US$ 31.52 million by 2027 from US$ 27.53 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% from 2019 to 2027.

Leading South America Rail Greases Market Players:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Total SA

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

FUCHS

SKF Group

Chevron Corporation

Klüber Lubrication

Sinopec Corp..

