India Green tea market is projected to reach US$ 2,112.47 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2020–2027 With COVID-19 Impact | TATA Global Beverages, Unilever, Nestlé

The India Green tea market was valued at US$ 1,247.36 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 2,112.47 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2020–2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “India Green Tea Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the India Green Tea Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Green tea is prepared from the Camellia sinensis plant. The leaf buds and dried leaves of these plants are used in the preparation of the green tea. It is prepared by pan-frying and steaming these leaves, followed by drying them. Green tea is known to be effective against depression, and various types of cancers such as lung cancer, liver cancer, colon cancer, and gastric cancer, among various health issues. Some of the scientific studies have also proven that the consumption of green tea helps enhance the thinking skills and lower cholesterol as well as triglycerides levels in the body. Green tea has gained the attraction of Indianconsumers over the past few years, mainly due to its health benefits. Regular consumption of green tea boosts the immune system, helps maintain weight within desired limits, reduces physical stress, and keeps check on skin redness. The consumers in India prefer beverages that offer functional benefits, which ultimately propels the demand for green tea in the country. This encourages them to seek for green tea products as a preferred alternative to sugar-laden beverages.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape.

India Green Tea Market –Type

Green Tea Bags

Green Tea Instant Mixes

Iced Green Tea

Loose Leaf

Others

India Green Tea Market – By Flavor

Lemon

Aloe Vera

Cinnamon

Vanilla

Basil

Others

India Green Tea Market – By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Company Profiles

TATA Global Beverages

Unilever

Nestlé

Associated British Foods plc

ITO EN

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the India Green Tea Market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments.

The research on the India Green Tea Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the India Green Tea Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the India Green Tea Market.

