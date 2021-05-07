Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market By 2029 Top Winning Strategies, COVID-19 Impacting Factors, Business Strategies | Future Market Insights

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the implantable drug-eluting devices market includes global industry analysis for 2014 – 2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019 – 2029 and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the implantable drug-eluting devices market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market: Segmentation

Technology

Active Drug-Eluting Device

Passive Drug-Eluting Device Biodegradable implants Non-biodegradable implants



Product​

Implantable Drug Infusion Pumps

Intraocular Drug-Eluting Devices

Contraceptive Drug-Eluting Devices

Buprenorphine Implant

Drug-Eluting Stents

Others

Application​

Diabetes Macular Edema

Birth Control/Contraception

Opioid Addiction

Cardiovascular

Ophthalmology

Oncology

Pain Management

Implantation

Intravaginal

Intravascular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Subcutaneous

Intrauterine

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Optical Care Centers

Cardiac Surgery Centers

Office-based settings

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the implantable drug-eluting devices market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes drivers and trends of the implantable drug-eluting devices market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and detailed segmentation of the implantable drug-eluting devices market in this chapter. Along with, this section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the implantable drug-eluting devices market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Trends

This section gives information about the key trends impacting the implantable drug-eluting devices market.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section explains the key success factors of the market including new product launches and regulatory approvals and what are the key strategies followed by the manufacturers for the growth of the market.

Chapter 05 – Market Context

This section gives information about regulatory scenario, product adoption, application analysis and reimbursement scenario of the implantable drug-eluting devices market.

Chapter 6 – Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2018-2028

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the implantable drug-eluting devices market during the forecast periods of 2019-2029. Along with the historical market and opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).

Chapter 7 – Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Pricing Analysis

This section provides regional level pricing of the product that is manufacturer level pricing and distributor level pricing.

Chapter 8 – Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the implantable drug-eluting devices market during the forecast periods of 2019-2029. Along with that, it includes historical implantable drug-eluting devices market and opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).

Chapter 9 – Market Background

This section includes major factors influencing the market and various drivers, restraints and opportunities of the market.

Chapter 10 – Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Technology

Based on technology, the implantable drug-eluting devices market is segmented into active drug-eluting devices and passive drug-eluting devices.

Chapter 11 – Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Product

Based on product type, the market is segmented into implantable drug infusion pumps, intraocular drug-eluting devices, contraceptive drug-eluting devices, buprenorphine implant, drug-eluting stents and others.

Chapter 12 – Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Application

Based on application, the market is segmented into diabetes, birth control/contraception, opioid addiction, cardiovascular, ophthalmology, oncology, pain management, and others.

Chapter 13 – Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Implantation

Based on Implantation type, the market is segmented into intravaginal, intravascular, intraocular, intrathecal, and subcutaneous.

Chapter 14 – Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by End User

Based on end user, the market is segmented into, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, optical care centres, cardiac surgery centres, office-based settings, and others.

Chapter 15 – Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the implantable drug-eluting devices market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 16 – North America Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America implantable drug-eluting devices market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on product type, application, Implantation type, end user, and countries in North America.

Chapter 17 – Latin America Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the implantable drug-eluting devices market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 18 – Europe Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the implantable drug-eluting devices market based on its end-users in several countries such as the Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 19 – South Asia Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the implantable drug-eluting devices market based on its end-users in several countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and the rest of South Asia are included in this chapter.

Chapter 20 – East Asia Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, China, Japan and South Korea are the prominent countries in East Asia that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the implantable drug-eluting devices market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the implantable drug-eluting devices market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 21 – Oceania Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section highlights the growth prospects of the implantable drug-eluting devices market for Australia and New Zealand, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 22 – MEA Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the implantable drug-eluting devices market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 23 – Emerging Countries Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This section highlights the growth prospects of the implantable drug-eluting devices market for the emerging countries such as China, India and Brazil.

Chapter 24 – Market Structure Analysis

This chapter provides information about the market structure analysis by tier of companies. Readers can find a detailed analysis of market concentration and market presence by the regional footprint of players, product footprint by players and channel footprint by players.

Chapter 25 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all prominent stakeholders in the implantable drug-eluting devices market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Pfizer Inc., Medtronic Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, SurModics Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BIOTRONIK, INC., Allergan, Inc., Bausch and Lomb, Inc., Alimera Sciences, REVA Medical, Inc.

Chapter 26 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the implantable drug-eluting devices market report.

Chapter 27 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the implantable drug-eluting devices market.