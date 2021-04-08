Saliva Based Testing Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2020-2030

Saliva is an optimal diagnostic body-fluid comprised of several synthesized and systemic proteins, act as a salivary biomarkers. The salivary biomarkers are potential for prognostic as well as the diagnostic use. The adoption of saliva test over blood test offers certain advantages due to its noninvasive and relatively easy collection methods. The feasibility of salivary analysis are applied in many diseases such as viral and bacterial infections, autoimmune disorders and in the field of endocrinology, oncology, toxicology, and forensics.

Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the global economy in several ways such as insufficiency of labors, unavailability of surgical centers, and lack of medical supplies due to disruption in the transportation has attributed a short-term negative impact on the global market. According to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), saliva-direct COVID-19 diagnostic test is new efficient diagnostic method over nasopharyngeal swab method to test COVID-19 infection that would avoid the shortages of the crucial test and reagents. Thus, the raised demand for saliva-direct test has primarily boosted the saliva based testing market.

Saliva based testing market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing number of saliva collection devices, raised preference for non-invasive saliva tests as an alternate to the blood tests diagnosis of various disease, increasing research activities for adoption of technologically advanced products drives the demand for salivary testing which is further expected to drive the growth of saliva based testing market. Moreover, rising prevalence of several ailments are diagnosed by salivary testing expected to propel the saliva based testing market during the forecast period. However, lack of necessary expertise to perform the tests, poor network of laboratories for diagnosis and supply of defective products are some of the major factors that hampers the saliva based testing market.

Saliva based testing market: Segmentation

Based on the site of collection, the saliva based testing market is segmented as:

Whole saliva

Glandular saliva Parotid Gland collection Submandibular/Sublingual Gland Collection Minor Salivary Glands Collection

Others

Based on the application, the saliva based testing market is segmented as:

Disease diagnosis

Forensics

Others

Based on the end user, the saliva based testing market is segmented as:

Hospitals and Dental Clinics

Diagnostic and Pathology laboratories

Research institutes

Others

Based on regions the Saliva based testing market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle-East & Africa

Saliva based testing market: Overview

The global saliva based testing market manifests a considerable growth during the forecast period owing to raised preference for saliva based tests. Based on site of collection, the glandular saliva segment dominated the global market. The parotid gland collection segment hold the major market share owing to the rising preference rate for the site by the healthcare professionals. On the basis of application, disease diagnosis holds the major share owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and rising demand for the non-invasive saliva tests. Hospitals and dental clinics governs the end user segment owing the availability of better facilities, along with health care professional that contributes to the growth of the saliva based testing market.

Saliva based testing market: Region-wise Outlook

North America witnessed to dominate the global saliva based testing market during the forecast period owing to the availability of necessary funds, strong research and develop background with new and efficient treatments using clinical trials drives the saliva based testing market. Europe is the second leading region in saliva based testing market due to the presence of favorable government initiatives, growing population, rising prevalence of diseases, and increasing adoption of newer diagnostic methods. Asia Pacific is likely to surpass the growth during the forecast period due to rising cases of various diseases that demand the use of advanced diagnostic methods, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are the emerging regions in the saliva based testing market.

Saliva based testing market: Leading Key Players

The major players contributing in saliva based testing market are Abbott Laboratories, Neogen Co., AboGen, Inc., Oasis Diagnostic Co., Orasure Technologies, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Filtration Group Corporation, Salimetrics, LLC, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Alere, Tecan Group Ltd., and others.

The research report on saliva based testing market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as site of collection, applications, and end users.

