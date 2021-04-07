Nasal Oxygen Cannula Market Global Snapshot Analysis and Growth Opportunities, Emerging Trends by 2029

Global Nasal Oxygen Cannula Market: Overview

The demand within the global nasal oxygen cannula market is growing at a sound pace in recent times. The rising incidence of respiratory disorders has created new opportunities for growth within the global nasal oxygen cannula market. The healthcare industry is leveraging new-age technologies to improve the quality of life for patients with chronic ailments. In addition to this, the heavy investments made towards improving pulmonary care units is also an important consideration from the perspective of market growth. Respiratory disorders can be an outcome several other morbidities. Therefore, there is humongous demand for nasal oxygen cannula across respiratory care units.

In this review, several factors associated with the growth of the global nasal oxygen cannula market have been enunciated. The rising incidence of respiratory disorders can be attributed to the high levels of pollutants suspended in the atmosphere. The rising pollution levels have created fresh concerns for the medical and healthcare fraternities. This review looks into the outlook set forth by medical practitioners with regard to the use of external respiration devices. Besides, the review also assesses the impact of the COVID1-19 pandemic on the growth of the global nasal oxygen cannula market.

Global Nasal Oxygen Cannula Market: Notable Developments

Several key trends pertaining to the incidence of chronic diseases has driven sales across the global nasal oxygen cannula market.

Respiratory problems are a severe symptom of COVID-19, and several makeshift hospitals and primary care centers have been set up for COVID care across leading territories. Therefore, use of nasal oxygen cannula has also increased by a formidable chase over the past months. This trend offers a sound opportunity for vendors operating in the nasal oxygen cannula market. Several new medical devices manufacturers are expected to invest in the global nasal oxygen cannula market.

The global nasal oxygen cannula market is witnessing the entry of several new players. These vendors have palpable experience in medical device manufacturing, and are now venturing into a fresh territory. These vendors are expected to leverage their expertise in medical manufacturing to set their foothold in the market.

Key Players

Medtronic PLC

Flexicare Medical

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Ltd.

Medin Medical innovations

Salter Labs

Global Nasal Oxygen Cannula Market: Key Growth Drivers

Rising Incidence of Asthma

Medical practitioners point to the fact that the number of patients who suffer from active or passive asthma has increased by a dramatic chase in recent times. This has also led the medical industry to invest in cutting-edge technologies for managing respiratory disorders.

The healthcare industry continuously assesses the impact of chronic diseases on the overall healthcare index of regions. Besides, respiratory diseases can significantly affect the quality of life due several co-morbidities such as breathlessness and asthma. Therefore, medics and doctors agree to maintaining excess of nasal oxygen cannulas across hospitals and care centers. Several regions have made it mandatory for hospitals and care centers to induct emergency units. This is also an important consideration for vendors operating in the global nasal oxygen cannula market. These cannulas have had a significant impact on the death rate that is resultant of respiratory disorders.

Rising Cases of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created tremendous opportunity for vendors and stakeholders existing in the nasal oxygen cannula market. The need for cannula to treat and relieve the symptoms of COVID-19 patients has become a recurring trend.

