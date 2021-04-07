Medical Transcription Services Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2029

Global Medical Transcription Services Market: Overview

Medical Transcription comprises software and services in the medical sector. These services comprise a wide range of activities and reports, such as consultation reports, operative notes, discharge summary, and physical and history reports. It also comprises various other reports that can be outsourced or off-shored. These services also expand its scope into the healthcare services, which allows specialty physicians and general physicians to treat patients all over the world.

In medical transmission, historical documents of certain special cases are referred to in certain special cases and those documents are used to guide physicians if transfer of patient is needed to be done from one physician to another. Such transfer of patient is done to offer better treatment to the patient. Increased use of these services is likely to trigger growth of the global medical transcription services market over the tenure of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

The three important parameters considered for segmentation of the global medical transcription services market include service type, mode of procurement, and region. The objective of such segmentation is to offer a clearer, 360-degree view of the market.

Global Medical Transcription Services Market: Notable Developments

The global medical transcription services market has come across some important developments in the recent years. One of such developments pertaining to the market is mentioned below:

In December 2019, Amazon.com, Inc introduced Transcribe Medical, which is a medical transcription service, made to render clinical documentation more effective and efficient. Amazon entered into cloud collaboration with American supplier of health information and EHR technologies, Cerner Corporation. The company has signed on as a customer of for this new service by Amazon. Cerner is making use of this new technology to come up with a digital voice that is able to “listen” during a patient visit and is able to transcribe the conversations between the patient and the doctor into text.

Some of the key players in the global medical transcription services market comprise the below-mentioned:

Scribe Healthcare Technologies, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc

iMedX Information Services Pvt. Ltd

LC Transcription Services

MTBC, Inc.

The Dictation Source Med Scribe, Inc

Global Medical Transcription Services Market: Key Trends

Demand to Ride on the Back of Several Benefits Offered by these Services

The growth of the global medical transcription services market is estimated to be driven by the increasing launch of various services of medical transcription. A case in point is the above-mentioned launch of Amazon’s launch of medical transcription service, Transcribe Medical in 2019. In addition, advantages of this type of services come with multiple benefits, such as its ability to minimize errors and better the accuracy of medical records. In addition, these services comprise diminished rates of transcription, diminished cost of human resource (HR) and administration for various healthcare facilities and physicians, continuous technical assistance and support, and guaranteed turnaround time for transcribed documents with high quality content. All these benefits are expected to foster development of the global medical transcription services market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

Global Medical Transcription Services Market: Geographical Analysis

In the global medical transcription services market, North America is anticipated to remain at the forefront of market growth. High growth of the North America market is ascribed to presence of several market players in the region. In addition, presence of advanced healthcare technologies and its rapid uptake is expected to drive growth of the market in the region.

The global medical transcription services market is segmented as:

Service Type

History and Physical Report

Discharge Summary

Operative Note or Report

Consultation Report

Pathology Report

Radiology Report

Mode of Procurement

Outsourcing

Offshoring

Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Russia Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan Korea India Southeast Asia

The Middle East Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Colombia



