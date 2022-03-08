Why Bercy returns 5.3 billion euros to taxpayers

If you have received an email from the General Directorate of Public Finances announcing good news, it is neither a joke nor spam. This is indeed a sign that you will soon receive the early repayment of part of the tax credits or reductions to which you are entitled from Bercy.

Recurrent expenses

With the introduction of the withholding tax in 2019, the French now pay taxes each month calculated according to their income. The tax reductions are not counted until the annual declaration of income, the following spring.

To relieve household cash flow, the reform instituted partial early repayment in January, based on the fact that certain expenses recur on a regular basis every year. This mainly concerns donations, sums paid for childcare, home employment and certain rental investments.

€605 on average

It is this advance, corresponding to 60% of last year’s tax credits and reductions, which will be paid shortly. According to Bercy, 8.7 million households will be affected, sharing a total reimbursement of 5.3 billion euros. “This advance will help preserve the purchasing power of the French, especially during the health crisis, with an average amount of €605 per household”, oversees the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The taxpayers concerned will see a transfer corresponding to the amount due from January 17 arrive in their bank account. The approximately 235,000 households that have not provided their bank details to the tax authorities will receive a check at the end of January.

Beware of overpayment

This prepayment is an estimate based on the expenses declared the previous year; it is therefore an advance that is not necessarily acquired. If a household were to stop or drastically reduce its expenses qualifying for a tax rebate in 2022, it could be called upon to repay the overpayment next year.

From this year, the mechanism is changing for the tax credit for personal services (such as gardening, school support or cleaning). With the exception of childcare services, these activities can now be taken into account in real time for the tax credit. By registering on the Urssaf website, individual employers will only have to pay each month the part not covered by the State.