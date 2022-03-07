who are the supporters of Russia?

As the war between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers rages on, the UN General Assembly on Wednesday (2 March) adopted a resolution demanding “that Russia immediately stop using force against Ukraine” : 141 countries approved the resolution, 35 abstained (like China) and five (including Russia) opposed it. Isolated on the international scene, the Kremlin can however count on the more or less explicit support of certain States.

► Syria, a tributary of Moscow

Bashar Al Assad’s Syria opposed the resolution condemning the Russian military intervention in Ukraine. The Syrian regime, embroiled in a bloody civil war since 2011, owes its survival only to the Russian intervention that began in September 2015.

This was the first Russian military interference outside the borders of the former USSR since the war in Afghanistan, which took place between 1979 and 1989. About the invasion of Ukraine , the Syrian president declared that it was about a restoration of the international order upset by the fall of communism.

► Belarus, launching pad for the offensive on Kiev

The territory of Belarus is used as a launching pad for the offensive on Kiev, the most important for Russia.

The question of an integration of the two countries was even revived in September 2021. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko swears that this rapprochement is done on an equal footing, even if the economy of his country is 25 times smaller than that of his neighbour. Vladimir Putin is the only support for a beleaguered regime since the massive power challenge that has lasted since 2020.

► North Korea pampers its rare supporters

For a country isolated on the international scene by the West since 1953 and the end of the Korean War, support like that of Vladimir Putin is precious. As early as 2000, the Russian leader had visited Pyongyang, before Kim Jong-il in turn visited Russia.

Moscow is also providing its neighbor with valuable food aid in a country that is having difficulty feeding its population.

► Eritrea, opposed to unilateral sanctions

This small country in the Horn of Africa is considered a totalitarian dictatorship by the Journal of Political Studies from McGill University. He justified his negative vote by “its rejection of unilateral sanctions which only serve to exacerbate tensions, to the detriment of civilian populations”explains the UN.

Relations between Eritrea and Russia are more strained than those uniting the Kremlin with Belarus or Syria, but a port project was still discussed in 2018.

► Venezuela, “strong support” for Putin

Like the countries mentioned above, Venezuela has been isolated on the international scene since the brutal repression of the 2017 demonstrations, and Moscow is one of its few allies.

President Nicolás Maduro echoed the Kremlin’s arguments, saying it was necessary to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine and to protect civilians in Donbass. Caracas had already supported Russia during its military intervention in Georgia in 2008.

► Iran counts on Russia on the nuclear side

Iran did not go so far as to vote against the resolution proposed by the general assembly, but abstained. In a speech on March 1, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei laid all the blame for the war on Western and American actions.

The statements come as talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are underway in Vienna. In these talks, Tehran sees Moscow as a support.

► Understanding Cuba, while deploring the death of Ukrainian civilians

Havana said Russia had the “right to defend oneself” facing a “military encirclement” NATO and the United States. At the same time, Cuba called for respect for the “sovereignty of all” and mourned the death of “innocent civilians” in Ukraine, stressing the need to find a solution “peaceful” and “diplomatic”. At the UN, the country abstained.

► The Burmese junta supports the invasion

Burma said the invasion of Ukraine “was justified for the continuity of sovereignty” of Russia.