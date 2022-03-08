What are the signs of an addiction?

INTERVIEW

The word addiction mainly refers to food, cigarettes or alcohol. However, they come in many forms, as explained by Professor Laurent Karila, professor of psychiatry and addictologist at the Paul Brousse hospital in Villejuif who released his book We only have one life, published by Fayard editions. He details this Tuesday the origins of addictions and how to detect one in Well done for you on Europe 1.

Do behavioral addictions exist?

Laurent Karila: “Yes! For example, there is addiction to physical exercise with behaviors called bigorexia. It’s the opposite of anorexia. Bigorexia is wanting to sculpt your body all the time. I’m going to take steroids, etc. It’s an addiction where you hurt yourself, that is, there is no more pleasure and you have to run. You have to lift melting, don’t know how to stop, etc. But there is no more pleasure.”

What is sex addiction?

“Sex addiction is a disease. Sex is used as an addictive, addictogenic medium. So there is no longer any pleasure with sex. And then there is this whole curve of sexuality. Nobody have the same type of sexuality. There are asexuals, iposexuals and there are hypersexuals.”

How do you know if you are “addicted”?

“It takes at least 12 months, with five times the letter C. First C, ‘loss of control’. Second C, compulsive use that you can’t help yourself. Third C, craving, a craving for do it. You see the smoker who is stuck in a room for two hours. As soon as he leaves quickly, he will light up a cigarette. The fourth C is chronic use, that is to say that it It is a disease that is regular. And the last C is the consequences on personal, mental and physical life.”

What happens when we give in to temptation?

“It goes into the brain. It’s going to cause the reward circuitry to activate. What is the reward circuitry? It’s like when I’m hungry, I eat. There’s a massage, I go to myself. massage. It will do me good. I know in my brain that it does me good. So I will continue. There are a lot of messages and neurotransmitters that will interact.”