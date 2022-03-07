Warranties extend to digital services in 2022

Since 1999, any object acquired from a professional is already covered by the “legal guarantee of conformity” which lasts two years after the purchase or the moment when the buyer takes possession of the property.

This warranty protects against any defect that prevents the object from conforming to its intended use or description. This can therefore range from the color which is not the one announced to malfunctions of all kinds. Please note: this does not apply to transactions between individuals, unless the item is still covered by the original warranty. This is then transferred.

Second-hand products also guaranteed

Some are sometimes unaware of it, but the legal guarantee of conformity also covers products purchased second-hand, always from a professional. “It does not matter if the article was put on the market five years ago for exampleexplains a spokesperson for the European Consumer Center (CEC) France. The warranty is always two years after purchase. »

→ PRACTICAL. Purchasing power, housing, health, environment… What changes on 1er January 2022

Since 1er January 2022, several measures accentuate the scope of this legal warranty. “The legal guarantee of conformity only concerned material goods, indicates CEC France. It now also covers connected products, services and digital content. » The warranty can therefore be invoked, for example, if an online video game or an online movie download does not work.

A bonus to encourage repair

The other major change concerns the issue of evidence. Until now, a French consumer did not have to prove that he was not responsible for defects in a product purchased new for the full duration of the warranty, but only for 6 months for second-hand goods. The duration increases to 12 months for the latter, as for digital products and services.

→ EXPLANATION. Televisions or shampoos, these unsold items that can no longer be destroyed

Finally, this legal guarantee of conformity can be extended. When a device breaks down, the consumer can indeed request either an exchange or a repair. If he opts for this second solution, the seller must now justify his possible refusal of repair. In addition, by choosing the repair, the consumer sees his warranty extended by six months, not counting the period of immobilization of the device. For example, if a refrigerator still has one year of warranty and leaves two weeks for the workshop, the item will still be covered for one year, plus six months, plus the two weeks.