Handset Proximity Sensor Market to See Huge Growth With AMS-TAOSSharpCorporation, CapellaMicrosystems, Broadcom

Major Players in This Report Include: AMS-TAOSSharpCorporation, CapellaMicrosystems, Broadcom, HeptagonTechnologies, MaximIntegrated, STMicroelectronics, Intersil, Panasonic, Sitronix Technology etc.

What is Handset Proximity Sensor?

Technological inventions in electronic equipment has increased at a fast pace. Sensors are one such innovation that plays a vital role in the mobile industry. Rising deployment of handset proximity sensors in various applications, notable industrial automation, consumer electronics, and automotive is a key factor driving the market. Handset Proximity sensor in a Smartphone is hardware based sensor used to determine the nearness of an object, one of the common use is to detect the face during phone calls and lock the screen during phone call. Most sensors are added to make smartphones more engaging, convenient, and increasingly useful for the user. Handset proximity sensors are commonly found in touch screen smartphones and play the primary role of disabling accidental touch events.

Market Trend:

Due to Increasing Use Of Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass and Other Magnetic Sensors in Smartphones, Sensor Segment Is Anticipated To Experience Flourishing Growth in The Forecast Period.

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light, UV Sensors, NFC Sensors and Touch Sensors in Smartphones

Rapid Development in Technologies Leading To Increased Number of Consumers in Mobile Industry

High Focus on Enhancing the Technological Aspects of Sensor Technology by Emerging Countries.



Handset Proximity Sensor Market Segmentation: by Type (Optical Displacement Sensor, Ultrasonic Displacement Sensor), Application (High-end Smartphones, Mid-range Smartphones, Low-end Smartphones), Proximity Sensor Type (Motion Sensors, Interface Sensors, Security Sensors), Technology (Capacitive sensors, Magnetic, Infrared (IR), Force sensor), End user (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Handset Proximity Sensor Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Segmentation

Chapter 4: Premium Insights

Chapter 5: Global Handset Proximity Sensor Market: Impact Analysis Of Covid-19:

Chapter 6: Presenting the Handset Proximity Sensor Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 7 – Chapter 12: Global Handset Proximity Sensor Market, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organisation Size, By Application, By Vertical, By Geography

Chapter 13: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Handset Proximity Sensor market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 14: Global Handset Proximity Sensor Market: Swot Analysis

Chapter 15: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Chapter 16: Conclusion

Chapter 17: Questionnaire

Chapter 18: Related Reports

