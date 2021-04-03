Diving Computer Market to Set New Growth Story with Suuto Zoop, Suunto D6I Novo, Suunto Eon Steel

Latest added Diving Computer Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Major Players in This Report Include: Suuto Zoop, Suunto D6I Novo, Suunto Eon Steel, Mares Puck Pro, Mares Smart, Cressi Giotto, Cressi Leonardo, Oceanic OCI, Oceanic geo 2.0, Shearwater Research etc.

What is Diving Computer?

A diving computer, personal decompression computer, square console watch or decompression meter is a device that is used by an underwater diver to measure the time and depth of a dive so that a safe ascent profile can be calculated and displayed. Dive computer reduces the need to carry a separate depth gauge and watch to measure the dive depth and time. Further, Growing water sports activities such as scuba diving, expanding demand for certified dive professionals are few factors driving the Global Diving computer market.

Market Trend:

Increasing Demand for Divers in the Oil & Gas Industry Globally

Market Drivers:

Increasing Adaption in the Defense Industry

Rising Demand for Wrist Dive Computer due to Smaller Size

Rise in Disposable Income in Emerging Countries



Diving Computer Market Segmentation: by Type (Wrist Type, Handhold Type), Application (Military, Civilian), Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Diving Computer Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Segmentation

Chapter 4: Premium Insights

Chapter 5: Global Diving Computer Market: Impact Analysis Of Covid-19:

Chapter 6: Presenting the Diving Computer Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 7 – Chapter 12: Global Diving Computer Market, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organisation Size, By Application, By Vertical, By Geography

Chapter 13: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Diving Computer market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 14: Global Diving Computer Market: Swot Analysis

Chapter 15: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Chapter 16: Conclusion

Chapter 17: Questionnaire

Chapter 18: Related Reports

