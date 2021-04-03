Smart Mattress Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players Casper Sleep, Eight Sleep, Recticel

Latest released the research study on Global Smart Mattress Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart Mattress Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart Mattress Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Casper Sleep (United States),Eight Sleep (United States),Recticel (Belgium),Kingsdown (United States),Nectar Sleep (United States),DeRUCCI International Holdings Limited (Hong Kong),Responsive Surface Technology (United States),Sleep Number(Sleep IQ) (United States),Serta Simmons Bedding (United States),Hilding Anders (Sweden),Purple Innovation, LLC (United States),Variowell Development GmbH (Germany),Amanda Sleep (United States),Naturaliterie (France),iOBED Inc. (South Korea)

Definition

The smart mattress is such kind of mattress that has sensors built-in so as to monitor the sleep patterns. As already known, the amount and quality of sleep have a long-lasting impact on human health. A smart mattress is outfitted with such a technology that tracks and then sends out information about the sufficient amount of sleep that a person is getting. These can also study the breathing pattern and heart rates that further helps in calculating as to how much time a person has spent in rapid eye movement sleep and how much in deep sleep. Many smart mattresses also come with a climate control ability to provide an onboard heating system on cold nights; on the other hand, there are some mattresses that can create a flow of chilled air on demand. In 2017, the smart mattress market was worth USD 92 million, and it is expected to hit approximately USD 175 million in 2025.

The Global Smart Mattress Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Memory Foam, Foam Hybrid, Innerspring Mattress, Latex Mattress, Gel Mattress, Others), Application (Tracking Sleep Patterns, Temperature Control, Smart Alarm, Relieves Pressure Points, Others), Size (Twin, King, Queen, Others), Distribution Channels (Online, Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets, Others), End-User (Residential, Hotels, Hospitals)

What’s Trending in Market:

Growing Trend of Westernization and Higher Disposable Incomes

Increasing Number of Affluent Consumers Is also enhancing the Demand for Premium Mattress

Increase in the Trend of Integration of Communication Technologies like LTE, 4G, and 3G with the Smart Devices Is Expected to Boost Demand for Smart Mattresses

Challenges:

High Competition among the Key Players

Restraints:

These Smart Mattresses Transmit Electromagnetic Radiations and Are Only Prescribed For Adults

Market Growth Drivers:

The Rise in High-Speed Internet and Growing Smartphone Penetration is Encouraging Consumers to Monitor Their Sleep Pattern

Increasing Use of Inter Connected Smart Home Devices with Enhanced Network Coverage and Innovative Technologies Are Facilitating the Use of Smart Mattress

Rising Number of Cases Regarding Back Problems Connected to Uncomfortable Sleeping Surfaces Are the Key Factors Fuelling the Growth of This Market

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Smart Mattress Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Smart Mattress Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

