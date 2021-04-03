Cryptocurrency Market: Getting Back To Growth| Bitmain ,NVIDIA, Xilinx ,Intel, Advanced Micro Devices

Latest released the research study on Global Cryptocurrency Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cryptocurrency Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cryptocurrency Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bitmain (China),NVIDIA (United States),Xilinx (United States),Intel (United States),Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (United States),Ripple (United States),Bitfury (Netherlands),Ethereum Foundation (Switzerland),CoinBase (United States),BitGo (United States)

Definition

Growth in Venture Capital Investments will help to boost the global Cryptocurrency market. The advent of Bitcoin marked the birth of cryptocurrency. Developed in 2008 and launched in 2009, Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency creating a class of its own. Cryptocurrency is not merely money that exists in the digital space; it relies on a decentralized form of control, meaning that it is not regulated by banks, governments, or any intermediating entity with a higher power. Instead, ownership, security, and verification are based on a system of cryptography, which works as the medium of storing the currency and processing it. The U.S. Dollar has lost more than 80% of its purchasing power in the last 40 years. Ã The cryptocurrency market hit USD 350 million in total currencies as of April 2018. On August 22, 2018, the entire crypto sphere amassed USD12 billion in one day for the top 100 altcoins and Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency market shares (aside from Bitcoin) have grown rapidly in the past year. Bitcoin remains the dominant crypto coin by market share, though in recent years, altcoins have reduced Bitcoinâ€™s stature through their own rising market shares. The following graph displays the market shares of Bitcoin and major altcoins between April 2013 and June 2018.

The Global Cryptocurrency Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (BitcoinÂ , Ethereum (ETH)Â , Ripple (XRP)Â , DashcoinÂ , Litecoin (LTC)Â , Bitcoin Cash, Others), Application (Trading, Remittance, Payment), Process (Mining, Transaction), Offerings (Hardware (GPU, FPGA, ASIC, & Wallet), Software)

What’s Trending in Market:

Fluctuations in Monetary Regulations

Transparency of Distributed Ledger Technology

Challenges:

Concern Regarding Security, Privacy, and Control

Technical Challenges Pertaining to Scalability

Restraints:

Lack of Awareness and Technical Understanding Regarding Cryptocurrency

Uncertain Regulatory Status

Market Growth Drivers:

High Remittances in Developing Countries

High Cost of Cross-Border Remittance

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Cryptocurrency Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Cryptocurrency Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

