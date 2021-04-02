Soda Ash Market 2021 with Future Opportunities, Current Trends and Business Share Analysis, Growth Size Estimation and Scope Forecast to 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Bashkir Soda Company

Searles Valley Minerals

Tronox

Tata Chemicals Limited

Solvay

FMC

Shandong Haihua Group

Nirma

Novacarb

Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Industries

Soda ash, also known as sodium carbonate (Na2CO3), is an alkali chemical refined from the mineral trona or naturally occurring sodium carbonate-bearing brines (both referred to as natural soda ash).

Soda Ash market report covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

Soda Ash Market Segments by Types:

Dense soda ash

Light soda ash

Glass

Chemicals

Soaps & Detergents

Metallurgy

Pulp and paper