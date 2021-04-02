Development to Operations (DevOps) Market 2021-2025: Global Business Analysis with Top Players, Production and Demand Status, Industry Size and Share Analysis

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Chef Software, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Red Hat Inc.

CA Technologies

Puppet Labs

SaltStack Inc.

EMC Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Docker, Inc.

DevOps (development and operations) is an enterprise software development phrase used to mean a type of agile relationship between development and IT operations. The goal of DevOps is to change and improve the relationship by advocating better communication and collaboration between these two business units.

On-premise

Cloud Development to Operations (DevOps) Market Segments by Applications:

IT

BFSI

Retail