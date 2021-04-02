Styrene Acrylonitrile Resin Market 2021 with Future Opportunities, Current Trends and Business Share Analysis, Growth Size Estimation and Scope Forecast to 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global "Styrene Acrylonitrile Resin Market" report offers valuable insights of top key players with demand status, trends and revenue growth of industry. The Styrene Acrylonitrile Resin market report covers various aspects of industry like market dynamics, research scope and methodology with various key market segments.

Samsung Cheil Industries

Sabic Innovative Plastics

Chi Mei Corporation

Petro China

Tianjin Dagu Chemicals

Styrolution

Ningbo LG Yongxing Chemical

Formosa Plastics Group

Techno Polymer

China National Petroleum

Styron

INEOS

Styrene acrylonitrile resin is a copolymer plastic consisting of styrene and acrylonitrile. It is also known as SAN. It is widely used in place of polystyrene owing to its greater thermal resistance. The chains of the polymer show alternating repeat units of styrene and acrylonitrile, and it is a copolymer.

Preliminary Working SAN Resins

Secondary Processing SAN Resins Styrene Acrylonitrile Resin Market Segments by Applications:

Electronics

Packaging

Automotive

Building & Construction