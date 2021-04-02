Global Horticultural Lighting Market Report 2021: Offers Key Highlights, Key Players Analysis with Industry Growth, Competitive Insights and Growth Prospects till 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Key Players Covered in the Global Horticultural Lighting Market Are:

Agrolux

GE Lighting

Illumitex

Lumileds

Signify (Philips Lighting)

PARsource

Osram

Hortilux Schreder

Gavita

Heliospectra Know About Horticultural Lighting Market: This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Horticultural Lighting industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Horticultural Lighting. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In addition, consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy. Horticultural Lighting Market Segments by Types:

LED Light

High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Light

Fluorescent Light

Others Horticultural Lighting Market Segments by Applications:

Vertical Farming

Greenhouses

Indoor Farming