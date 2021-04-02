Liquid Flow Sensor Market Share, Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential By 2027 | ABB, TE Connectivity, WIKA

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Liquid Flow Sensor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Liquid Flow Sensor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Liquid Flow Sensor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Liquid Flow Sensor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Liquid Flow Sensor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Liquid Flow Sensor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Liquid Flow Sensor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Liquid Flow Sensor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Liquid Flow Sensor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Liquid Flow Sensor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Liquid Flow Sensor market.

Liquid Flow Sensor Market Top Companies/Manufacturers: ABB, TE Connectivity, WIKA, Rockwell Automation, Gems Sensors, SMC Corporation, Endress+Hauser, Dwyer Instruments, Siemens, ifm electronic, SIKA, Cynergy3 Components (Sensata), Fluid Components International (FCI), Barksdale (Crane), GHM Group, McDonnell & Miller (Xylem), KOBOLD Instruments, Harwil Corporation, Ameritrol, Kelco, Magnetrol, Proteus Industrie, Shanghai Fengshen, Malema Engineering Liquid Flow Sensor Market Types: Mechanical Type

Electronic Type

Liquid Flow Sensor Market Applications: Chemical Industry

Waste Water

Oil

Food

Other



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Liquid Flow Sensor market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Liquid Flow Sensor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Liquid Flow Sensor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Liquid Flow Sensor market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Liquid Flow Sensor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Liquid Flow Sensor market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Liquid Flow Sensor Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Mechanical Type

1.2.3 Electronic Type

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Waste Water

1.3.4 Oil

1.3.5 Food

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Liquid Flow Sensor Industry Trends

2.4.2 Liquid Flow Sensor Market Drivers

2.4.3 Liquid Flow Sensor Market Challenges

2.4.4 Liquid Flow Sensor Market Restraints

3 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Sales

3.1 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Liquid Flow Sensor Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Liquid Flow Sensor Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Liquid Flow Sensor Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Liquid Flow Sensor Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Liquid Flow Sensor Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Liquid Flow Sensor Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Liquid Flow Sensor Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Liquid Flow Sensor Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Liquid Flow Sensor Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Liquid Flow Sensor Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Liquid Flow Sensor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Liquid Flow Sensor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Liquid Flow Sensor Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Liquid Flow Sensor Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Liquid Flow Sensor Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Liquid Flow Sensor Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Liquid Flow Sensor Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Liquid Flow Sensor Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Liquid Flow Sensor Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Liquid Flow Sensor Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Flow Sensor Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Flow Sensor Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Liquid Flow Sensor Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Liquid Flow Sensor Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Liquid Flow Sensor Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Liquid Flow Sensor Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Liquid Flow Sensor Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Liquid Flow Sensor Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Flow Sensor Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Flow Sensor Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Liquid Flow Sensor Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Liquid Flow Sensor Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Flow Sensor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Flow Sensor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Overview

12.1.3 ABB Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.1.5 ABB Liquid Flow Sensor SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 ABB Recent Developments

12.2 TE Connectivity

12.2.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

12.2.2 TE Connectivity Overview

12.2.3 TE Connectivity Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 TE Connectivity Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.2.5 TE Connectivity Liquid Flow Sensor SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 TE Connectivity Recent Developments

12.3 WIKA

12.3.1 WIKA Corporation Information

12.3.2 WIKA Overview

12.3.3 WIKA Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 WIKA Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.3.5 WIKA Liquid Flow Sensor SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 WIKA Recent Developments

12.4 Rockwell Automation

12.4.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Rockwell Automation Overview

12.4.3 Rockwell Automation Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Rockwell Automation Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.4.5 Rockwell Automation Liquid Flow Sensor SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Rockwell Automation Recent Developments

12.5 Gems Sensors

12.5.1 Gems Sensors Corporation Information

12.5.2 Gems Sensors Overview

12.5.3 Gems Sensors Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Gems Sensors Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.5.5 Gems Sensors Liquid Flow Sensor SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Gems Sensors Recent Developments

12.6 SMC Corporation

12.6.1 SMC Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 SMC Corporation Overview

12.6.3 SMC Corporation Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 SMC Corporation Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.6.5 SMC Corporation Liquid Flow Sensor SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 SMC Corporation Recent Developments

12.7 Endress+Hauser

12.7.1 Endress+Hauser Corporation Information

12.7.2 Endress+Hauser Overview

12.7.3 Endress+Hauser Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Endress+Hauser Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.7.5 Endress+Hauser Liquid Flow Sensor SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Endress+Hauser Recent Developments

12.8 Dwyer Instruments

12.8.1 Dwyer Instruments Corporation Information

12.8.2 Dwyer Instruments Overview

12.8.3 Dwyer Instruments Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Dwyer Instruments Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.8.5 Dwyer Instruments Liquid Flow Sensor SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Dwyer Instruments Recent Developments

12.9 Siemens

12.9.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.9.2 Siemens Overview

12.9.3 Siemens Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Siemens Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.9.5 Siemens Liquid Flow Sensor SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Siemens Recent Developments

12.10 ifm electronic

12.10.1 ifm electronic Corporation Information

12.10.2 ifm electronic Overview

12.10.3 ifm electronic Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 ifm electronic Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.10.5 ifm electronic Liquid Flow Sensor SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 ifm electronic Recent Developments

12.11 SIKA

12.11.1 SIKA Corporation Information

12.11.2 SIKA Overview

12.11.3 SIKA Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 SIKA Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.11.5 SIKA Recent Developments

12.12 Cynergy3 Components (Sensata)

12.12.1 Cynergy3 Components (Sensata) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Cynergy3 Components (Sensata) Overview

12.12.3 Cynergy3 Components (Sensata) Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Cynergy3 Components (Sensata) Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.12.5 Cynergy3 Components (Sensata) Recent Developments

12.13 Fluid Components International (FCI)

12.13.1 Fluid Components International (FCI) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Fluid Components International (FCI) Overview

12.13.3 Fluid Components International (FCI) Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Fluid Components International (FCI) Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.13.5 Fluid Components International (FCI) Recent Developments

12.14 Barksdale (Crane)

12.14.1 Barksdale (Crane) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Barksdale (Crane) Overview

12.14.3 Barksdale (Crane) Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Barksdale (Crane) Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.14.5 Barksdale (Crane) Recent Developments

12.15 GHM Group

12.15.1 GHM Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 GHM Group Overview

12.15.3 GHM Group Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 GHM Group Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.15.5 GHM Group Recent Developments

12.16 McDonnell & Miller (Xylem)

12.16.1 McDonnell & Miller (Xylem) Corporation Information

12.16.2 McDonnell & Miller (Xylem) Overview

12.16.3 McDonnell & Miller (Xylem) Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 McDonnell & Miller (Xylem) Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.16.5 McDonnell & Miller (Xylem) Recent Developments

12.17 KOBOLD Instruments

12.17.1 KOBOLD Instruments Corporation Information

12.17.2 KOBOLD Instruments Overview

12.17.3 KOBOLD Instruments Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 KOBOLD Instruments Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.17.5 KOBOLD Instruments Recent Developments

12.18 Harwil Corporation

12.18.1 Harwil Corporation Corporation Information

12.18.2 Harwil Corporation Overview

12.18.3 Harwil Corporation Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Harwil Corporation Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.18.5 Harwil Corporation Recent Developments

12.19 Ameritrol

12.19.1 Ameritrol Corporation Information

12.19.2 Ameritrol Overview

12.19.3 Ameritrol Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Ameritrol Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.19.5 Ameritrol Recent Developments

12.20 Kelco

12.20.1 Kelco Corporation Information

12.20.2 Kelco Overview

12.20.3 Kelco Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Kelco Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.20.5 Kelco Recent Developments

12.21 Magnetrol

12.21.1 Magnetrol Corporation Information

12.21.2 Magnetrol Overview

12.21.3 Magnetrol Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Magnetrol Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.21.5 Magnetrol Recent Developments

12.22 Proteus Industrie

12.22.1 Proteus Industrie Corporation Information

12.22.2 Proteus Industrie Overview

12.22.3 Proteus Industrie Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Proteus Industrie Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.22.5 Proteus Industrie Recent Developments

12.23 Shanghai Fengshen

12.23.1 Shanghai Fengshen Corporation Information

12.23.2 Shanghai Fengshen Overview

12.23.3 Shanghai Fengshen Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Shanghai Fengshen Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.23.5 Shanghai Fengshen Recent Developments

12.24 Malema Engineering

12.24.1 Malema Engineering Corporation Information

12.24.2 Malema Engineering Overview

12.24.3 Malema Engineering Liquid Flow Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Malema Engineering Liquid Flow Sensor Products and Services

12.24.5 Malema Engineering Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Liquid Flow Sensor Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Liquid Flow Sensor Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Liquid Flow Sensor Production Mode & Process

13.4 Liquid Flow Sensor Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Liquid Flow Sensor Sales Channels

13.4.2 Liquid Flow Sensor Distributors

13.5 Liquid Flow Sensor Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

