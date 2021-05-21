Europe Digital Business Support System Market to Rise at CAGR and Hit USD 2152.61 Mn till 2027; Emphasis on Safety has Resulted in Technological Intervention, says Business Market

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Digital Business Support System Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Digital Business Support System Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Europe digital business support system market is expected to grow from US$ 860.48 million in 2019 to US$ 2,152.61 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4 % from 2020 to 2027.

the European telecom industry is experiencing high competition from new entrants in the market, providing services at a low cost. Increasing pressure of keeping optimal pricing and improving service quality are factors compelling European telecom operators and CSPs to opt for advanced and efficient digital Business Support System (BSS), which can provide them enhanced operational efficiency and capability to roll out and offer new services effectively. Consolidation in the European market to gain market share and reduce customer churn is also expected to persuade companies to adopt advanced digital Business Support System (BSS). Furthermore, heavy demand for cloud-based and IoT-based licenses and maintenance, consulting, training & education, and implementation service; and requirement to lower operating and capital expenditure are a few factors expected to drive the European market during the forecast period. Presence of advanced and easy-to-use digital BSS solutions and telecommunication companies moving toward comprehensive digital offering are the major factor driving the growth of the Europe digital business support system market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Digital Business Support System Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Digital Business Support System Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Accenture

Alepo

Amdocs Limited

BearingPoint

Capgemini SE

Cerillion plc

Comarch SA

Comviva

CSG Systems International, Inc.

FTS – Formula Telecom Solutions Ltd

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

MIND CTI

NetCracker Technology Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Openet

Optiva Inc.

Oracle Corporation

QVANTEL

Sigma Software

Sterlite Tech

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corporation

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Digital Business Support System Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Digital Business Support System Market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Digital Business Support System Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Digital Business Support System Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Digital Business Support System Market.

