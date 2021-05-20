Europe Wealth Management Platform Market 2021-2028 emerging massive growth factors with Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., Comarch SA, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), Finantix SpA, Fiserv

Growing inclination towards robo-advisory model expected to boost the market. The financial sector is continually integrating new technologies for providing financial services to its customers in cheaper as well as more efficient ways. These advanced and innovative technologies started gaining acceptance after the Europe financial crisis of 2007−08, during which strong regulations on traditional banks were imposed, and developments in the IT industry enhanced the incentives for the growth of nonbank as well as technology-based financial companies. For instance, the technological revolutions in the finance sector comprise mobile payments, ATMs (i.e., automated teller machines), and trade finance using blockchain. The technological interruptions in the field of wealth management services include robo-advisors, automated financial advisors designed to compete with human advisors.

The report also includes the profiles of Wealth Management Platform market companies along with

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Comarch SA

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

Finantix SpA

Fiserv, Inc.

InvestEdge, Inc.

Profile Software

SEI Investments Company

SS and C Technologies, Inc.

Temenos Headquarters SA

Business market insights Latest update on Europe Wealth Management Platform Market Analysis, Europe Wealth Management Platform market growth analysis and Projection by – 2027.

EUROPE WEALTH MANAGEMENT PLATFORM MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Wealth Management Platform Market by Advisory Model

Human Advisory

Robo-Advisory

Hybrid

Europe Wealth Management Platform Market by Business Function

Performance Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Portfolio Accounting and Trading Management

Financial Advice Management

Reporting

Others

Europe Wealth Management Platform Market by Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premise

Europe Wealth Management Platform Market by End-User

Investment Management Firms

Trading and Exchange Firms

Banks

Brokerage Firms

Others

Europe Wealth Management Platform Market 2020-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Detailed data on factors that will help Europe Wealth Management Platform market development during the following five years.

Assessment of the Europe Wealth Management Platform market size and its commitment to the parent market.

Forecasts on forthcoming patterns and changes in purchaser conduct.

The development of the Europe Wealth Management Platform market.

Analysis of the market’s serious scene and definite data on vendors.

Comprehensive details of components that will challenge the development of Europe Wealth Management Platform market vendors.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To know the Europe Europe Wealth Management Platform Market size by pinpointing its sub-sections.

To investigate the sum and estimation of the Europe Europe Wealth Management Platform Market, contingent upon key areas

To consider the significant players and investigate their development plans.

To investigate the Europe Europe Wealth Management Platform Market concerning development patterns, possibilities, and furthermore their interest in the whole area.

To analyze the Europe Europe Wealth Management Platform market size (volume and worth) from the organization, basic locales/nations, items and application, foundation data.

To analyze serious advancements, for example, extensions, courses of action, new item dispatches, and acquisitions available.

