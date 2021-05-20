Europe Text Analytics Market Fast growing scope of application across different industry verticals with Angoss Software Corporation, Averbis GmbH, Bitext Innovations S.L., Cambridge Semantics

Text analytics is creating value across several industrial verticals. Leading players are making continuous improvements in the language processing algorithms to make companies aware of the latest industry trends across different industry verticals. In Europe, leading sports traders are leveraging the benefits of text analytics by analyzing twitter feeds in order to gain deep understanding of the game and sports trends at domestic level. The twitter feeds posted across the region in different languages is used by NLP algorithms and machine learning process which enable the companies to extract the hidden patterns. Telecom companies are using Voice of the Customer (VOC) application enabling them to gain customer view regarding broadband services. Insurance companies are using text analytics to detect the fraud against claims.

The report also includes the profiles of Text Analytics market companies along with

Angoss Software Corporation

Averbis GmbH

Bitext Innovations S.L.

Cambridge Semantics, Inc.

Clarabridge

Clarivate Analytics

RapidMiner Inc.

Expert System Group

Linguamatics

Basis Technology

SciBite

this report is highly predictive as it holds the over all market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe Text Analytics industry. With the classified Europe Text Analytics market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.

EUROPE TEXT ANALYTICS MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Text Analytics Market by Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Europe Text Analytics Market by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Europe Text Analytics Market by End-user Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

General Industries

Others

Europe Text Analytics Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Europe Text Analytics Market 2020-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Detailed data on factors that will help Europe Text Analytics market development during the following five years.

Assessment of the Europe Text Analytics market size and its commitment to the parent market.

Forecasts on forthcoming patterns and changes in purchaser conduct.

The development of the Europe Text Analytics market.

Analysis of the market’s serious scene and definite data on vendors.

Comprehensive details of components that will challenge the development of Europe Text Analytics market vendors.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To know the Europe Europe Text Analytics Market size by pinpointing its sub-sections.

To investigate the sum and estimation of the Europe Europe Text Analytics Market, contingent upon key areas

To consider the significant players and investigate their development plans.

To investigate the Europe Europe Text Analytics Market concerning development patterns, possibilities, and furthermore their interest in the whole area.

To analyze the Europe Europe Text Analytics market size (volume and worth) from the organization, basic locales/nations, items and application, foundation data.

To analyze serious advancements, for example, extensions, courses of action, new item dispatches, and acquisitions available.

