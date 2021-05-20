North America Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market 2021 Best Workable Strategy That Will Help to Boost your Revenue Till 2027 | Ssi Schaefer Group, Swisslog Holding AG, System Logistics Spa, Bastian Solutions, Daifuku Co. Ltd, Kardex Group and KNAPP AG

The automated storage and retrieval system market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 617.60 million in 2020 to US$ 1025.38 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing demand for automation in the E-commerce Industry is also blostering the growth. The development of the e-commerce industry goes hand-in-hand with the prosperity of the automated storage industry. Inventory sold by e-commerce sellers is stored in warehouses, and to reduce the time for sorting and stocking of these products, ASRS seems to be one of the best tools. The purchasing pattern of consumers is moving toward online shopping. For instance, more than 60% of the population in the United States are engaged in online shopping. Further, customers expect faster delivery time, owing to which e-commerce players are adopting automation in their processes.

Leading North America Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Players:

Ssi Schaefer Group

Swisslog Holding AG

System Logistics Spa

Bastian Solutions

Daifuku Co. Ltd

Kardex Group

KNAPP AG

Mecalux, S.A.

Vanderlande Industries

Autocrib, Inc

North America Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market -Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

North America Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Segmentation

North America Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market – By Type

Unit Load ASRS

Mini Load ASRS

VLM

Vertical Carousels

Horizontal Carousels

AutoStore

Others

North America Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market – By End User

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Electronic & Semiconductors

E-commerce

Chemicals

Aerospace

Retail

Pharmaceutical

Others

