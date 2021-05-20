Asia Pacific Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Impact Analysis of Covid-19 is projected to reach US$ 375.45 million by 2027 with CAGR of 9.0%|Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Asia Pacific Radiology Information Systems market is projected to expected to grow from US$ 191.45 million in 2019 to US$ 375.45 million by 2027. This represents a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027.

A radiology information system is a computer system that is aimed to support effective workflow and business analysis in a radiology department. The radiology information system is software, which manages the data for the hospital’s radiology department and clinics in an electronic form. Data could be in different forms, such as billing, scheduling, and medical imaging.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape.

Major key players covered in this report:

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens Healthineers AG

Bayer AG

Cerner Corporation

General Electric Company

McKESSON CORPORATION

IBM Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Fujifilm Corporation

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market segments and regions.

ASIA PACIFIC RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Standalone RIS

Integrated RIS

By Deployment

Web-Based RIS

Cloud-Based RIS

On-Premises RIS

By Component

Services

Hardware

Software

The research on the Asia Pacific Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market.

