North America In-Mold Electronics Market 2021: Booming Demand from Emerging Economies to Market Growth by 2027 | Butler Technologies, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., DuraTech Industries

The North America in-mold electronics market is expected to grow from US$ 31.0 million in 2019 to US$ 239.7 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 40.2 % from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America In-Mold Electronics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America In-Mold Electronics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

In-mold-electronics (IME) is a ground-breaking way of integrating electronics into the plastics. This technology offers immense possibilities for electronics manufactures and product designers to create 3D contoured smart electronic surfaces. IME facilitates the production of lightweight, ergonomic, and durable parts by cost-effective manufacturing processes necessitating less assembly and fewer moving parts. In-mold-electronics combines in-mold decorating (IMD) technology with the printed electronics. Major benefits obtained by using this technology include overall system cost reductions, superior design flexibility, and improved manufacturing productivity. Designers seeks for the technology as it facilitates them to eliminate the buttons and multiple layers that are involved in the assembly of conventional electro-mechanical switches and to replace them with pre-integrated plastic parts. In-mold electronics are significantly gaining popularity in the automotive, white goods, and medical device markets across North America for the creation of smart surfaces within their products. Moreover, in the near future, several other North American markets are expected to adopt this technology as the consumer interests and technology advantages are recognized. North America is a crucial market for the future growth of in-mold electronics market over the forecast period.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America In-Mold Electronics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America In-Mold Electronics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Butler Technologies, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

DuraTech Industries

Eastprint Incorporated

Golden Valley Products

InMold Solutions

Nissha Co., Ltd.

TactoTek Oy

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America In-Mold Electronics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America In-Mold Electronics market segments and regions.

The research on the North America In-Mold Electronics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America In-Mold Electronics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America In-Mold Electronics market.

