North America Maritime Analytics Market is estimated to grow to US$ 519.82 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5 % from 2020 to 2027 With Top Companies Like ABB Ltd., exactEarth Ltd., Itransition, Planet Labs Inc.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Maritime Analytics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Maritime Analytics Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

North America is expected to grow from US$ 283.42 million in 2019 to US$ 519.82 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 % from 2020 to 2027.

Maritime analytics is a process of collecting, analyzing as well as interpreting critical information related to diverse shipping activities. Maritime analytics offers various key benefits for stakeholders involved in the shipping and maritime industry, some of these benefits include enhanced productivity, superior performance, better safety, cost savings, and valuable insights related to various parameters which is driving the maritime analytics market for North America region. The shipping industry is evolving at a steady pace owing to increasing trade across countries, changing technology landscape, and uncertainty in economies and geopolitical conditions. All these factors pose various challenges as well as opportunities for companies operating in this industry. Companies are constantly investing in innovative solutions to make their operations profitable and to gaining competitive advantages over competitors. Companies are now increasingly using maritime data analytics solutions that are customized to their business needs for purposes such as streamline maritime operations, enhance ship chartering, predicting and scheduling maintenance, and pricing insights among many others, which is affecting the North America maritime analytics market growth. Factors such as growing demand for enhanced maritime operations via data analytics and growing trend of digitalization in shipping industry is expected to create significant demand of maritime analytics in North America, which will drive the North America maritime analytics market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Maritime Analytics Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Maritime Analytics Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

ABB Ltd.

exactEarth Ltd.

Itransition

Planet Labs Inc.

Prisma Electronics SA

ShipNet

SINAY SAS

SparkCognition

Spire Global

Windward Ltd.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Maritime Analytics Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Maritime Analytics Market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Maritime Analytics Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Maritime Analytics Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Maritime Analytics Market.

