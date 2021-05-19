India E-commerce Logistics Market Size Worth US$ 11.5 billion By 2027 | CAGR: 18.8%: Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “India E-commerce Logistics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the India E-commerce Logistics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Indian e-commerce logistics market was valued at US$ 2.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11.5 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2020 to 2027.

India has a strong e-commerce industry, which has transformed the way business is done in India. India’s e-commerce sector is propelled by increasing penetration of smartphones and Internet among the people. Growing e-commerce sector is positively influencing the growth of the e-commerce logistics market in India.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the India E-commerce Logistics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the India E-commerce Logistics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Shiprocket

FedEx Corporation

Ecom Express Private Limited

Gati-Kintetsu Express Private Limited

Ekart Logistics

Mahindra Logistics Ltd

com, Inc

Aramex

Blue Dart Express Limited

Delhivery Pvt Ltd

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the India E-commerce Logistics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the India E-commerce Logistics market segments and regions.

India E-Commerce Logistics Segmentation

India E-Commerce Logistics Market – by Service Type

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-Added Services

India E-Commerce Logistics Market – by Operation Area

Domestic

International

India E-Commerce Logistics Market – by End User

B2B

B2C

The research on the India E-commerce Logistics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the India E-commerce Logistics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the India E-commerce Logistics market.

