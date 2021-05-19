Singapore E-Learning Market to See Huge Growth in Future by 2020-2027 | Leading Key Vendors Gem Learning, Inchone , Webanywhere, Verztec, Cegos, HashMicro

The Singapore E-Learning Market was valued US$ 792.97 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2,228.74 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2020–2027.

Education technology solutions are becoming popular in Singapore’s schools and higher education institutions, providing a digital platform for documenting and tracking online education. E-learning leverages gamification by quickly tracking students’ progress and improving their interactions with teachers and other students. Also, the popularity of e-learning is increasing in Singapore due to the need of systems such as LMS and analytics, which are used to understand and upgrade the learning process. This further encourages vendors to integrate learning modules, such as gamified learning, into software systems. Additionally, increased government investment in e-learning technologies is also expected to contribute to market growth. Singapore government launched its e-government master plan named eGov2015 that aims to integrate systems, processes, and service delivery. The vision of the eGov 2015 drives the government toward a collaborative body that can co-create and connect with people. The master plan aimed to guide government agencies to implement new ICT programs and transform Singapore into a global city that exploits infocomm’s potential to add value to the economy and society, encompassing administration and education institutions in the country.

The eGov 2015 has enabled access to the latest knowledge and new learning resources, giving rise to learning with multimedia and interactive elements, and creating an environment wherein independent and lifelong learning could take place. The goal was to build a new nationwide infrastructure by connecting schools, and make Singapore the model for the innovative use of ICTs in education and learning. This factor is anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for the Singapore E-Learning market players in the region.

E-learning enables teachers to track student progress and ensure their performance accomplishments are met. For example, in case students fail to clear online exams, the instructor offers various customized learning methods, based on personalities, so that the students can more easily grasp the learning materials, ultimately improving their performance. Advanced e-learning systems provide reporting and analytical tools that enable teachers to identify areas that may be missing from their e-learning courses and where they excel. For example, if many students have difficulty mastering certain learning materials, the teacher can assess the content and improve it, if necessary. Moreover, all detailed students information is stored safely in a centralized system. Schools can have a control over the data access authority. Personal student details, completed assignments and exams, payment status, and various learning activities can all be displayed on a single screen. These features are anticipated to drive the learning market growth in Singapore during the forecast period.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Singapore E-Learning market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Singapore E-Learning market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Based on learning mode, the Singapore e-learning market is segmented into self-paced and instructor-led. E-learning provides the option of customizing the content according to the desired learning style of the target group. The use of e-learning can simplify various aspects of instructor-led training in organizations. It is comparatively expensive to conduct instructor-led training sessions in physical classrooms or workshops and limits the number of learners that can benefit from the process.

The research on the Singapore E-Learning market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Singapore E-Learning market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Singapore E-Learning market.

