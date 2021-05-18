North America Agritech Market Significantly Stepping towards the Success Till 2027 Watch out Complete Analysis with Latest Trends and Future Business Opportunities Till 2027 | AeroFarms, AgBiome, Inc., ARSR Tech, Ceres Imaging, Conservis and Indigo Ag, Inc.

The agritech market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 6,731.3 million in 2019 to US$ 16,005.2 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Agriculture plays a crucial role in the economic growth of some of the largest nations across North America which include the US, Canada, mexico among many others. With continuously growing population and rising demand of agricultural output to meet the increasing demand, the investments in agriculture technology solutions have been growing at an impressive pace. Agritech refers to a market ecosystem that consist of companies which are using and developing different technologies to enhance their agriculture products or services offerings. These advanced offerings are aimed to increase overall yield, efficiency, cost savings, and profitability of farmers and agriculture companies across the value chain.

Leading North America Agritech Market Players:

AeroFarms

AgBiome, Inc.

ARSR Tech

Ceres Imaging

Conservis

Indigo Ag, Inc.

Pivot Bio

North America Agritech market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

North America Agritech Market – By Type

Biotechnology and Biochemicals

Big Data & Analytics

Sensors and Connected Devices

Mobility

Other Types

North America Agritech Market – By Application

Irrigation

Production and Maintenance

Supply Chain

Marketplace

North America Agritech Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

