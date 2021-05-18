North America Metal Stamping Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Player and Forecasts 2027

North America Metal Stamping Market was valued at US$ 85.27 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 107.35 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028

The integration of metal stamping is increasing owing to the demand for economical and light weight equipment, better fuel economy, and better comfort. At present, the automotive industry is experiencing significant incorporation of various advanced technologies in cars to improve the passengers’ safety and efficiency. The metal stamping market is anticipated to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period due to growing preference for electric vehicles (EVs), sports utility vehicles, and off-road vehicles. These metal stampings parts help in manufacturing body panels to maintain safety standards and control end-costs.

Leading North America Metal Stamping Market Players:

Clow Stamping Company

D&H Industries, Inc.

Goshen Stamping Company

Kenmode, Inc.

Integrity Manufacturing, Inc.

Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company

Caparo Group

Klesk Metal Stamping Co.

Tempco Manufacturing Company, Inc.

North America Metal Stamping market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

NORTH AMERICA METAL STAMPING MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Metal Stamping Market– by Process

Embossing

Bending

Blanking

Coining

Flanging

Others

North America Metal Stamping Market– by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Telecommunications

Electrical and electronics

Industrial machinery

Others

