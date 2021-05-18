Middle East & Africa USB Device Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7 % from 2020 to 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East & Africa USB Device Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Middle East & Africa USB Device Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The MEA USB device market is expected to grow from US$ 3,181.67 million in 2019 to US$ 6,537.12 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7 % from 2020 to 2027.

The rising middle-class population in the developing economies of MEA region has propelled the growth of consumer electronics, which is further boosting the market for USB devices. Moreover, the rising trend for smart home adoption in the GCC countries, is expected to offer prosperous growth opportunities to the growth of USB device market. The region is expected to witness a rapid increase in commercialization and urbanization, which would further boost various industry sectors. The Gulf countries are economically developed, while the African countries are yet to match up to the economic conditions of the Gulf countries. However, certain developing economies of Africa are also witnessing rapid urbanization, including Kenya, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Tanzania, among others. Countries in GCC are also investing in developing smart cities. The growth in industrialization as well as urbanization construction is creating ample opportunities for the USB devices players in MEA region. Moreover, industries in the region are incorporating digitization into their business model owing to significant investments made by major players for secure business operations. Organizations are increasingly adopting advanced video conferencing solutions for ensuring efficient conferences and presentations. Further, the digital revolution is gaining momentum in the region with the high penetration of electronic devices and internet usage. With this, the region possesses the growth potential, necessary consumer enthusiasm for digital, and zest for digital innovation to become a prominent digital economy. For this purpose, the companies in the region are starting to undergo digital transformation. The growth of digitization would influence the demand for USB devices in the region.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East & Africa USB Device Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Middle East & Africa USB Device Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

MEA USB Device Market Segmentation

MEA USB Device Market – By Device Standard Type

USB 2.0

USB 3.0

USB 4.0

MEA USB Device Market – By Product

Webcams

Flash Drives

Memory Card Reader

Digital Audio Player

Computer Peripherals

Others

MEA USB Device Market – By Connector Type

Type A

Type B

Type C

Lightning

MEA USB Device Market – By Applications

Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecommunication

Automotive

Healthcare and Medical Devices

Others

MEA USB Device Market – By Country

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

MEA USB Device Market – Company Profiles

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.

CORSAIR

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Imation Corporation

Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Samsung

SanDisk Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Transcend Information Inc.

The research on the Middle East & Africa USB Device Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East & Africa USB Device Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East & Africa USB Device Market.

