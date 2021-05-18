Middle East & Africa Tunnel Boring Machine Market Growth and Trends to 2020-2027 With Top Companies Like Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Komatsu Ltd.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East & Africa Tunnel Boring Machine Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Middle East & Africa Tunnel Boring Machine Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The tunnel boring machine market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 257.61 million in 2019 to US$ 338.06 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The MEA includes South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA. The region is projected to have a rapid rise in urbanization and industrialization, which would further drive the growth of diverse industries. The Gulf Countries Council is planning various strategies to encourage collaboration, enhance innovation, streamline transportation, and improve their national economies. Consequently, it creates several opportunities to augment the infrastructure across the region. As per the tunneling tradition, the tunnel boring machine cannot commence work on a new project until it has been given a name, as it is considered the sign of good luck for the project ahead. Thus, the region is set to name several tunnel boring machines as the MEA is rapidly becoming a key market for tunneling and drilling equipment. As the MEA region is growing swiftly, major cities are becoming congested, and there is a surge in infrastructure construction. To meet the rising demand for infrastructure and address spatial limitations in developed cities, there is an increase in construction of tunnels. The transportation sector across the region is witnessing an unprecedented transformation. The adoption of smart city initiatives is also driving the market in the region. Thus, increasing demand for tunnel boring machines across the region is anticipated to bolster the market growth during the forecast period. Tunnel boring machines coming up with advanced technology is expected to create a significant demand for tunnel boring machine in the coming years, which is further anticipated to drive the MEA tunnel boring machine market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East & Africa Tunnel Boring Machine Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Middle East & Africa Tunnel Boring Machine Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

MEA Tunnel Boring Machine Market Segmentation

MEA Tunnel Boring Machine Market – By Type

Slurry TBM

Earth Pressure Balance Shield TBM

Open Gripper TBM

Shielded TBM

Multi-Mode TBM

Other Types

MEA Tunnel Boring Machine Market – By Geology

Soft Ground

Hard Rock Ground

Variable Ground

Heterogeneous Ground

MEA Tunnel Boring Machine Market – By End-User

Transportation

Metals & Mining

Oil & Gas

Other End-Users

MEA Tunnel Boring Machine Market – By Country

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

MEA Tunnel Boring Machine Market – Company Profiles

Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Zosen corporation

IHI Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

TERRATEC Ltd.

The research on the Middle East & Africa Tunnel Boring Machine Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East & Africa Tunnel Boring Machine Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East & Africa Tunnel Boring Machine Market.

