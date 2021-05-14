Asia-Pacific Food Pathogen Testing Market Industry is expected to grow US$ 1936.65 million by 2027

The APAC Food Pathogen Testing Market is expected to grow from US$ 1053.94 million in 2019 to US$ 1936.65 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The APAC region comprises developed and developing countries such as Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The growth of the food pathogen testing market in the Asia Pacific region is mainly attributed to the rising focus of government authorities towards framing stringent food safety regulations in countries such as China, Australia, South Korea, and Taiwan. Globally identified food pathogens are E. coli, salmonella, listeria, campylobacter, and many others. Many research studies suggest that foodborne diseases are more common in the Asia Pacific region are less common in North America and Europe

Leading Asia-Pacific Food Pathogen Testing Market Players:

SGS SA,Bureau Veritas,Intertek Group Plc,Eurofins Scientific,Nérieux NutriSciences,ALS Limited,AsureQuality,FoodChain ID Group Inc.

Asia-Pacific Food Pathogen Testing market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the regional industry player and helps the companies to garner market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing market, by Type

coli

Salmonella

Listeria

Campylobacter

Others

Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing market, by Technology

Traditional Technology

Rapid Technology

Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing market – by Food Type

Meat and Poultry

Processed Food

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy

Cereals and Grains

Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing market – by Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Asia-Pacific Food Pathogen Testing market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Asia-Pacific Food Pathogen Testing Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

