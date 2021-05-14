How the Middle East and Africa Peptide Therapeutics Market have seen a comparatively modest Growth with a US$ 1,940.12 Million by 2027

The Middle East and Africa peptide therapeutics Market is expected to reach US$ 1,940.12 million by 2027 from US$ 1,178.53 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the Middle East and Africa peptide therapeutics market is attributed to key driving factors, such as growing investments in peptide therapeutics and increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders and infectious diseases. However, operational limitations of peptides are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Top Manufacturer Companies Mentioned

Amgen Inc.,EVER Pharma GmbH,TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD,AstraZeneca,Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,GlaxoSmithKline plc,Novo Nordisk A/S,Sanofi

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA PEPTIDE THERAPEUTICS SEGMENTATION

By Type

Innovative

Generic

By Route of Administration

Parenteral

Mucosal

Oral

Pulmonary

Others

By Synthesis Technology

Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS )

Hybrid Technology

By Application

Cancer

Metabolic Disorder

Cardiovascular Disorder

Respiratory Disorder

Pain

Dermatology

By Country

UAE

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle East and Africa

