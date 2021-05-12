Europe Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market Growth Trends with Upcoming Opportunities by 2027 – Appareo, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Honeywell International Inc. and More

The flight data monitoring systems market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 932.68 million in 2020 to US$ 1,544.42 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Flight Data Monitoring Systems market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The demand for operational safety is surging in the rotary-wing aircraft sector, specifically for helicopters used in public and private services. To meet this emerging demand, market players are introducing advanced helicopter flight data monitoring (HFDM) systems and services. Responding to the need for operational safety, leading market players are introducing advanced HFDM solutions for helicopter fleet operators. In March 2019, Airbus Helicopters introduced new Flight Analyser helicopter flight data monitoring (HFDM) solution to support operational safety in aircraft. The post-flight data analysis done by the HFDM solution identifies the risk and takes preventive action before they lead to incidents. New product development and adoption from leading aircraft manufacturers is creating a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Flight Data Monitoring Systems market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Flight Data Monitoring Systems market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Appareo

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Safran Electronics & Defense

Teledyne Controls LLC

Europe Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market Segmentation

Europe Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market – By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Europe Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market – By Solution Type

On Board

Ground

Europe Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market – By End User

Fleet Operators

Drone Operators

Investigation Agencies

The research on the Europe Flight Data Monitoring Systems market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Flight Data Monitoring Systems market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and info graphics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Flight Data Monitoring Systems market.

