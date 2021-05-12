Asia Pacific Sophorolipid Market Analysis & Forecast with Improving CAGR of 5.2% during 2020-2027| Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Sophorolipid Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Sophorolipid Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The sophorolipid market in the Asia Pacific was valued at US$ 64.02 thousand in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 95.18 thousand by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

A sophorolipid is a surface-active glycolipid compound which can be synthesized by a selected number of non-pathogenic yeast species. They are potential bio-surfactants owing to their biodegradability and low eco-toxicity. Besides biodegradability, low toxicity & high production potential, sophorolipid has a high surface and interfacial activity. Sophorolipids are extracted from natural sources and are expected to be an alternative to petrochemicals such as detergents and pesticides. The efficacy of sophorolipid in breaking down oil into droplets would likely increase market penetration as oil dispersants. Sophorolipid is widely used in agriculture products, like pesticides and other chemicals, in detergents for residential, medical, and healthcare usage, in personal care & cosmetic products, such as shampoo, hash wash liquids, soap, and many other products. Due to the increasing demand for sophorolipid from many end-use industries, including oil & energy, agriculture, chemical, pharmaceutical, medical & healthcare, consumer goods, and others, this market is booming day by day.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Sophorolipid market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Sophorolipid Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Allied Carbon Solutions Co.,Ltd

Givaudan

Evonik Industries AG

Saraya Co., Ltd.

Mg Intobio Co., Ltd.

The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Sophorolipid Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Sophorolipid market segments and regions.

Asia Pacific Sophorolipid Market, by Type

Lactonic Sophorolipid

Acidic Sophorolipid

Asia Pacific Sophorolipid Market, by Application

Household Detergents

Personal Care

Food Processing

Industrial & Institutional Cleaners

Oilfield Chemicals

Others

The research on the Asia Pacific Sophorolipid market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Sophorolipid market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Sophorolipid market.

