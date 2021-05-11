Europe Hydrographic Survey Market Advancements with 6.3% of CAGR by 2027 – BeamworX BV, Esri, Eye4Software B.V., HYPACK / Xylem Inc., IIC Technologies

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Hydrographic Survey Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Hydrographic Survey market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Europe hydrographic survey market is expected to grow from US$ 26.01 million in 2019 to US$ 42.03 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3 % from 2020 to 2027.

Technical developments in hydrographic survey software and services is expected to accelerate the Europe hydrographic survey market. Hydrographers play a key role in identifying the ocean environment and the production of nautical charts for navigation safety. In addition to the primary role of hydrography, the end users are increasingly seeking real-time data for the sustainable management of marine resources and protection of coastal infrastructure. They need hydrographic data to manage the challenges related to climate change and urbanization in coastal communities. Thus, hydrographic surveying and the roles of experts in this field are in experiencing a paradigm shift, and rise in the adoption of disruptive technologies, solutions, and techniques is likely to boost survey capacity and productivity, simultaneously mitigating the risks and costs involved. The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and automated data collection is emerging as the next step in the further development of the hydrographic survey industry. AI, machine learning (ML), and forward-looking sonar (FLS) transform hydrographic data collection, processing, analysis, and presentation. The technology integration would enable the close-to-real-time transmission of hydrographic data to cloud in the coming years. Moreover, several methods of processing data using complex algorithms and AI are in the developing phase. The introduction of AI and ML capabilities would allow enterprises to shift from being product-centric to data-centric, which would enable enterprises to expand their product and service portfolios, thereby allowing them to ensure greater client satisfaction. Advanced technologies are swiftly gaining prominence in the marine, and oil & gas sectors, and the rising use of hydrographic survey software integrated with advanced technologies is emerging as a prominent trend in the Europe market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Hydrographic Survey market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Hydrographic Survey market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report: Amazon.com, Inc

BeamworX BV

Esri

Eye4Software B.V.

HYPACK / Xylem Inc.

IIC Technologies

Moga Software s.r.l.

Norcom Technology Limited

OceanWise Limited

Quality Positioning Services B.V. (QPS)

Teledyne Marine (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated)

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Hydrographic Survey market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Hydrographic Survey market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Hydrographic Survey market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Hydrographic Survey market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Hydrographic Survey market.

