Europe Folding Furniture Market Projected to Register 5.2% CAGR to 2027 | BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, L3 Technologies

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Folding Furniture Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Folding Furniture market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The folding furniture market in Europe was valued at US$ 730.75 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,093.49 Million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Folding furniture is considered as a space saving and portable form of furniture ideal for people miniaturized home structures. Such form of furniture is known for multifunctional ability and possess the capability to be folded, compact in flat or a small size. Such piece of furniture can be easily transformed, collapsed, or folded creating better space portability. The demand for folding furniture is rising with rapid urbanization coupled with significant growth in residential sector and rapid advancement related to folding furniture. Folding furniture such as chairs, tables, sofas, beds, table trays, and others are quite popular among both the residential and commercial customers. Moreover, rising disposable income of consumers along with shift in consumer lifestyle has motivated the consumers to look for folding furniture which could enhance aesthetic appeal as well as provide convenience and comfort ability.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Folding Furniture market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Folding Furniture market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Ashley Furniture Industries

Haworth, Inc.

DOREL INDUSTRIES INC.

Inter IKEA Holding B.V.

La-Z-Boy, Inc.

Leggett & Platt, Inc.

Europe Folding Furniture Market, by Product Type

Table and Chair

Sofas

Beds

Table TV Trays

Others

Europe Folding Furniture Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Europe Folding Furniture Market, by Material

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Others

Europe Folding Furniture Market, by Distribution Channel

Store-based

Non Store-based

Europe Folding Furniture Market, by Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

The research on the Europe Folding Furniture market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Folding Furniture market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Folding Furniture market.

