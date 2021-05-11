Trending News: Europe Hand Sanitizer Market Overview And Forecast Report 2020-2026 – Top Players Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Unilever, The Himalaya Drug Company, 3M, Godrej Industries Limited

The Europe Hand Sanitizer Market is expected anticipated to reach US$ 169.35 Mn in 2027 from US$ 102.73 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027.

Hand sanitizer is a liquid that is used to decrease infectious agents present on the hands and palm. Different forms of hand sanitizers are available in the market, including foam sanitizers, gel sanitizers, wipes, and spray sanitizers. Both the alcohol-based and non-alcoholic hand sanitizers are offered by most of the market players. These sanitizers kill 99.9% of most common germs and keep the hands clean. Some of the manufacturers are offering foam sanitizers coupled with gel sanitizers that contain vitamin E, and shea extract, which kills most of the common germs & leaves hands feeling soft & clean.

Top Manufacturer Companies Mentioned

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Unilever, The Himalaya Drug Company, 3M, Godrej Industries Limited, GOJO Industries, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter & Gamble., S.C. Johnson & Son and Ecolab

EUROPE HAND SANITIZER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Hand Sanitizer Market, by Type

Alcoholic

Quaternary Ammonia

Triclosan

Hand Sanitizer Market, by Product Form

Foam Sanitizers

Gel Sanitizers

Wipes

Spray sanitizers

Hand Sanitizer Market, by Application

Hospitals

Restaurants

Educational Institutions

Household

Others

Hand Sanitizer Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Online

Others

Report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

