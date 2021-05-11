Middle East & Africa Security Printing Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2021: 2027| HEMOSOFT, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Haemonetics Corporation, Integrated Medical Systems & More

Security Printing Market was valued US$ 1.60 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2.41 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 4.5% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027

the MENA high-security printing has experienced healthy growth, and the growth is driven by better economic performance, rising incomes, and infrastructure modernization across the region. Counterfeiting practices are particularly spread in banknotes, cheques, ticketing, stamps, payment cards, personal ID, brand protection, and passports applications. Security printing solutions help in the prevention of tampering of various applications; also the security has become the fastest developing and most important technology in the printing industry. The industry does not only secure printed documents, such as banknotes, cheques, and others, but also reduces the risk of increased danger and cost of counterfeiting and forgery. Security printing solutions reduces the production of counterfeit currency and security documents across the MENA region. The Saudi Arabia security printing market is expeted to witness an CAGR growth rate of 3.9% from 2019 to 2027.

Leading Middle East & Africa Security Printing Market Players:

JMBR Group

Oumolat Security Printing LLC

United Security Printing

Al Ghurair Printing & Publishing LLC (AGPP)

Al Madina Development & Supply LLC (ADS)

Alpha Ink & Printing Materials Trading Co. L.L.C

Andrupos

Emirates German Security Printing L.L.C.

HP Development Company, L.P.

Hypertech Holograms L.L.C,

Middle East & Africa Security Printing market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

MENA SECURITY PRINTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

MENA Security Printing Market – By Printing Process

Screen Printing

Letterpress Printing

Intaglio Printing

Digital Printing

Others

MENA Security Printing Market – By Application

Banknotes

Cheques

Ticketing

Stamps

Payment Cards

Personal ID

Brand Protection

Passports

MENA Security Printing Market – By Countries

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

UAE

Bahrain

Oman

Kuwait

Jordan

Lebanon

Iraq

Rest of MENA

