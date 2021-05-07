North America EV Powertrains Market Hit Stunning Double Digit CAGR of +9% by 2027 with Top Key Players: Continental AG,Cummins Inc.,Dana Limited,Magna International,Mahle GmbH,Maxim Integrated,

North America EV Powertrains Market The automotive industry is expanding at a rapid rate over the years across the globe. The internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, as well as the electric vehicles (EV) manufacturers, are pacing up their production volumes to meet the continually rising demand from the customers. The auto industry is expected to be driven by electric vehicles in the near future, owing to the rising awareness among the vehicle customers, governmental strategies to reduce carbon emission and subsidies towards procuring EVs. These factors are prominently acting as crucial parameters for the growth of EVs.
Top Leading Companies
Continental AG,Cummins Inc.,Dana Limited,Magna International,Mahle GmbH,Maxim Integrated,Robert Bosch GmbH,Tata Elxsi,Valeo SA,ZF Friedrichshafen AG
The EV powertrain market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 4.40 Bn in 2018 to US$ 9.71 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 9.3% from the year 2019 to 2027.
NORTH AMERICA EV POWERTRAINSMARKET SEGMENTATION
- North America EV Powertrain Market – By Product Type
- Series Hybrid Powertrain
- Battery Electric Vehicle Powertrain
- Series-Parallel Hybrid Powertrain
- Mild Hybrid Powertrain
- Parallel Hybrid Powertrain
North America EV Powertrain Market – By Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
North America EV Powertrain Market – By Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
