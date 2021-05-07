North America EV Powertrains Market Hit Stunning Double Digit CAGR of +9% by 2027 with Top Key Players: Continental AG,Cummins Inc.,Dana Limited,Magna International,Mahle GmbH,Maxim Integrated,

North America EV Powertrains Market The automotive industry is expanding at a rapid rate over the years across the globe. The internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, as well as the electric vehicles (EV) manufacturers, are pacing up their production volumes to meet the continually rising demand from the customers. The auto industry is expected to be driven by electric vehicles in the near future, owing to the rising awareness among the vehicle customers, governmental strategies to reduce carbon emission and subsidies towards procuring EVs. These factors are prominently acting as crucial parameters for the growth of EVs.

The EV powertrain market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 4.40 Bn in 2018 to US$ 9.71 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 9.3% from the year 2019 to 2027.

NORTH AMERICA EV POWERTRAINSMARKET SEGMENTATION

North America EV Powertrain Market – By Product Type

Series Hybrid Powertrain

Battery Electric Vehicle Powertrain

Series-Parallel Hybrid Powertrain

Mild Hybrid Powertrain

Parallel Hybrid Powertrain

North America EV Powertrain Market – By Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

North America EV Powertrain Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

The key questions answered in this report:

What will be the Market Size and Growth Rate in the forecast year

What are the Key Factors driving Variable Area Intelligent Flow Meters Market

What are the Risks and Challenges in front of the market

Who are the Key Vendors in Variable Area Intelligent Flow Meters Market

What are the Trending Factors influencing the market shares

What are the Key Outcomes of Porter’s five forces model

Which are the Global Opportunities for Expanding North America EV Powertrains Market

The scope of the Report:

