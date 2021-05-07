North America Automotive Lighting Market Hit Stunning Double Digit CAGR of +4% by 2027 with Top Key Players: Automotive Lighting LLC,Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA,Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.,Lumileds Holding BV

North America Automotive Lighting Market The vehicle lighting system is capturing a significant share in the automotive industry. The modern automotive lighting is a new trend. Factors such as increasing technological advances in lighting, continuous increase in the production of the automotive, stringent environment of rules & standards are some of the factors which contribute heavily towards the growth of the market. The automotive light also improves the performance and security of both driver and passenger while providing a complex design to suit the appearance of a premium car. The device of automotive lighting, such as headlamps, is becoming complex, and thus, they need specific testing equipment to combine them with innovative technologies in a consistent manner.

Top Leading Companies

automotive lighting market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 5.53 Bn in 2018 to US$ 6.84 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 2.5% from the year 2019 to 2027.

NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTINGMARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Automotive Lighting Market – By Service

Halogen

LED

Xenon

Laser

North America Automotive Lighting Market – By Application

Headlamp

Rear Lighting

Interior Lighting

CHMSL

Small Lamps (DRL & Sidelights)

Fog Lamps

North America Automotive Lighting Market – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

LCV

MCV & HCV

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the regional North America EGR Cooler Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways. The report on the regional North America EGR Cooler Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

