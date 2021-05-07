North America Soot Sensor Market Hit Stunning Double Digit CAGR of US$ 934.3 Mn by 2027 with Top Key Players: Amphenol Corporation,AVL List GmbH,CTS Corporation,Continental AG,Denso Corporation

North America Soot Sensor Market Increase in disposable income of individuals is driving the production of automobile and so entire industry. Globally, the production capacity of passenger cars, light, and heavy commercial vehicles are rising. As per the data of OICA, around 95.6 Mn units of vehicles are produced in 2018.

Top Leading Companies

Amphenol Corporation,AVL List GmbH,CTS Corporation,Continental AG,Denso Corporation,EmiSense Technologies, LLC,Kyocera Corporation,Robert Bosch GmbH,Stoneridge, Inc.,Texas Instruments Incorporated

North America soot sensor market accounted to US$ 791.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 934.3 Mn by 2027.

NORTH AMERICA SOOT SENSORMARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Soot Sensor Market – By Technology

Delta-P

Electric Charge

Accumulating Electrode

Radio Frequency

North America Soot Sensor Market – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

The scope of the Report:

