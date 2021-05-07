North America Predictive Maintenance Market is estimated significant demand at a CAGR of 14.8%  as a rapidly adopting in digitalization

The predictive maintenance market in North America was valued at US$ 883.69 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,514.09 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027

Predictive maintenance is a process adopted to evaluate the condition of machines and equipment of enterprises to prevent failures during operations. The process enables users to identify any deterioration, plan maintenance activities, and reduce operating costs. It uses predictive algorithms with sensor data to estimate the possibility of equipment failure. It also identifies the root cause of complex machinery problems and helps determine repair or replacement requirements of specific parts. This helps the plant operators in minimizing downtime and maximizing the life of the equipment. Predictive maintenance is commonly used in Industry 4.0 framework, with a primary goal of delivering the most precise maintenance planning in advance, to avoid unforeseen failures.

Some of the companies competing in the North America Predictive Maintenance Market are

Hitachi, Ltd.

Software AG

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

PTC Inc.

Syncron AB

TIBCO Software Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

SAS

General Electric Company

North America Predictive Maintenance Market Segmentation

North America Predictive Maintenance Market, by Solution

Solutions

Services

North America Predictive Maintenance Market, by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

North America Predictive maintenance Market, by Technique

Vibration Monitoring

Electrical Testing

Oil Analysis

Ultrasonic Leak Detectors

Shock Pulse

Infrared

Others

North America Predictive Maintenance Market, by End-User Industry

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Aerospace & Defence

Transportation & Logistics

Others

North America Predictive Maintenance Market, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

What questions does the North America Predictive Maintenance Market report answer about the regional reach of the industry

How do the sales figures look at present How does the sales scenario look for the future

Considering the present scenario, how much revenue will each region attain by the end of the forecast period

How much is the market share that each of these regions has accumulated presently

How much is the growth rate that each topography will depict over the predicted timeline

