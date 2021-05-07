North America E-Invoicing Market is rise gradually to an estimated value of US$ 2766.3 Mn by 2027 registering a CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period of 2020-2027

The North American e-Invoicing market is expected to reach US$ 2,776.3 Mn by 2027 from US$ 890.1 Mn in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America E-Invoicing Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America E-Invoicing Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The global e-Invoicing market is growing with the rising adoption of these solutions in segments such as business-to-business (B2B), business-to-customer (B2C), and business-to-government. E-Invoicing refers to the electronic generation of invoice as well as exchange of this e-invoice between buyers and suppliers. Various countries define e-Invoicing differently based on the regulations and nature of businesses prevalent in these countries. The e-Invoicing market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Further, the market based on end user is segmented into B2B, B2C, and others.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America E-Invoicing Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America E-Invoicing Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Basware Corporation

Cegedim SA

Comarch SA

Coupa Software Inc.

IBM Corporation

Nipendo Ltd.

SAP SE

The Sage Group plc

Tradeshift

Transcepta LLC

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America E-Invoicing Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America E-Invoicing Market segments and regions.

The research on the North America E-Invoicing Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America E-Invoicing Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America E-Invoicing Market.

