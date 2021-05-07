Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market Higher Mortality Rates by 2018-2028

Future Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast for the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the US$ 554 million protein hydrolysate ingredients market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% during the projected period. The primary objective of the protein hydrolysate ingredients market report is to offer insights on the recent advancements in the protein hydrolysate ingredients market. This research study demonstrates the dynamics of the protein hydrolysate ingredients market that are expected to influence the current market environment and future status of the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates about trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market.

To Get Sample Copy of Report Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1062

Apart from acting as a healthy ingredient in infant formula, sports nutrition and clinical nutrition, protein hydrolysate ingredients also improve the shelf-life stability of the product and play a key role as emulsifiers and dispersing agents in several food products such as spreadables and dressings. Protein hydrolysate ingredients act as water-retaining agents in the meat processing industry to maintain & enhance the juiciness of processed meat products for a long time. With the growing demand for clean-label products, protein hydrolysate ingredients will gradually replace the phosphates that are currently used extensively in the meat processing industry.

Interest in specialist nutrition is growing in developing markets such as China, where the one-child policy has contributed to a rapidly ageing population. At the same time, the middle-class segment of consumers in China have the capacity to spend more on nutritional products that promote faster recovery post operation or surgery. In 2013, around 5% of the infant formulas on store shelves in China contained protein hydrolysate ingredients for improved digestion and absorption. This rapid growth in the adoption of protein hydrolysate ingredients reflects a global trend. China, the U.S., Vietnam, South Korea and Germany are the top five countries accounting for the highest launches of infant and toddler formulas with whey protein hydrolysate ingredients.

The demand for protein hydrolysate ingredients in the global market is growing rapidly. To cater to the increasing demand, the manufacturers of protein hydrolysate ingredients are focusing on launching new and innovative products in the market. For instance, in November 2016, Arla announced the launch of four new products in its whey protein hydrolysate portfolio under Arla’s sport nutrition segment. This range includes HYDRO.gel, HYDRO.clear, HYDRO.power and HYDRO.milk. In January 2015, Davisco, a business unit of Agropur Inc., increased its whey protein production capacity and launched BioZate, which is a new hydrolysed whey protein sports nutrition brand in the market. The increasing demand for easy-to-digest protein hydrolysate ingredients-based weight management nutrition products and rise in the number of consumers switching to infant formula brands due increase in safety concerns regarding specialised nutrition products are factors boosting the demand for whey protein hydrolysate ingredients.

The report analyses the market share of the protein hydrolysate ingredients on the basis of the type of ingredient, product form and end use. A section of the report highlights the demand for protein hydrolysate ingredients product wise. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028 and sets the forecast within the context of the protein hydrolysate ingredients ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings in the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market. This study discusses key trends contributing to the growth of the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market. The rising demand for whey protein hydrolysate ingredients in developed countries is projected to drive the revenue growth of the whey protein hydrolysate ingredients segment during the forecast period. Increasing demand for casein-derived hydrolysed proteins in developing countries owing to associated health benefits is a primary factor expected to drive the revenue growth of the casein protein hydrolysate ingredients segment over the forecast period.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report include the key players of the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term & short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the protein hydrolysate ingredients market. Some of the key players in the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market include Arla Food Ingredients, Glanbia Plc, FrieslandCampina N.V., Kerry Group Plc, Hilmar Ingredients, Armor Proteines, Davisco Foods International, Inc. (Agropur Inc.), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Carbery Group Limited and A. Costantino & C. spa.

For More Details, Ask Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1062

Key Segments Covered in Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Report

By Ingredient Type

Milk Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients

Whey Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients

Casein Hydrolysate Ingredients

Plant Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients

Meat Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients

By Product Form

Powder

Liquid

By End Use

Infant Formula

Clinical Nutrition

Sports Nutrition

Bakery & Confectionery

Sauces & Spreads

Others

The growing popularity of infant formula products among health-conscious parents can be attributed to the presence of a large number of nutritional ingredients in their composition. Approximately one-third of infants fed conventional formulae suffer from various gastrointestinal discomfort symptoms such as colic, constipation, etc. However, protein hydrolysate ingredients-based infant formula products overcome these challenges, due to which they have created niche in the fast-growing health and wellness sector. New players will enter into the protein hydrolysate ingredients market to utilise this opportunity and generate maximum revenue.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the protein hydrolysate ingredients market and to identify the right opportunities. Furthermore, another key feature of the protein hydrolysate ingredients report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the protein hydrolysate ingredients market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market.

Key Regions/Countries Covered