DBS Devices Market to ReachUSD 1,676.8 Million by 2026; Launch of Vercise Gevia Deep Brain Stimulation Systems to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

The global “deep brain stimulation devices” market size is expected to reach USD 1,676.8 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The growing awareness among the population concerning various neurological ailments will be a crucial factor in accelerating the deep brain stimulation devices market revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing cases of epilepsy around the world will fuel demand for deep brain stimulation devices in the forthcoming years. According to the World Health Organization, Epilepsy is a chronic non-communicable disease of the brain that affects people of all ages.Around 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological diseases globally. In addition, the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases in low and middle-income countries will propel the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. For instance, as per the World Health Organization survey, nearly 80% of people with epilepsy live in low- and middle-income countries.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Dual Channel Deep Brain stimulators, Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulators), By Application (Parkinson’s Disease, Dystonia, Essential Tremor, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”states that the value of the market stood at USD 696.4 million in 2018. The report further shares the following information:

Comprehensive analysis of the upcoming trends and prospects in the market;

360-degree evaluation of the factors driving and restraining market growth;

Detailed research into the regional and competitive landscape influencing the market;

Careful study of the market segments.

Unveiling of VerciseGevia™ Deep Brain Stimulation Systemsto Benefit in Revenue Generation

Boston Scientific Corporation, a manufacturer of medical devices used in interventional medical specialties, including interventional radiology and interventional cardiology launched the Vercise™ Primary Cell (PC) and VerciseGevia™ Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems featuring the VerciseCartesia Directional Lead. The new ground breaking systems feature technology designed to allow physicians to control the range, shape, position and direction of electrical stimulation to treat the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (PD) through highly-personalized therapy and are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The launch of the new systems by Boston Scientific Corporation will boost the deep brain stimulation devices market trends during the forecast period owing to the engineered systems, which allows customized stimulations compared to other devices. Furthermore, MaulikNanavaty, senior vice president and president, Neuromodulation, Boston Scientific said in a statement “Our newest generation Vercise Directional DBS Systems are supported by years of clinical data and real-world experience on the advantages of directionality and offer programming software with features that give physicians the ability to tailor therapy for individual patient needs.”

